Who is Junior Tafa? Is he related to heavyweight Justin Tafa?

Junior Tafa is set to take on Parker Porter at UFC Singapore this weekend in the opening bout of the main card.

Tafa will hope to bounce back after a loss in his promotional debut against Mohammed Usman, the brother of former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

'The Juggernaut' too has a brother in the UFC, fellow heavyweight contender Justin Tafa.

The older Tafa is a more established UFC fighter than his younger brother, having competed inside the octagon seven times, and holds a 3-3-1 promotional record.

Both Junior Tafa and his brother Justin are known for their immense power, and both UFC heavyweights have a perfect 100% KO win record.

Junior Tafa was born in 1996, on September 21, in Avondale, New Zealand. Having competed in both kickboxing and boxing prior to transitioning to MMA, it is no wonder that 'The Juggernaut' is regarded as a striking specialist. He holds a 4-4 kickboxing record, where he competed in GLORY, whilst he is 1-0 in professional boxing.

Tafa will be hoping to knock out Parker Porter at UFC Singapore this weekend, just as Justin Tafa did at UFC 284 in February, 2023.

'The Juggernaut' is currently 26 years old, but revealed during an interview with the Daily Mail that he had his first professional fight at the age of 17. He said this:

"Getting into fights was my motivation for footy. I always got into fights playing footy. I enjoyed footy for that. You know, putting grass in their mouth, stepping on their fingers. I was the dirty player. My mum took me out of that real quick. I had my first pro fight at 17. I was in the gym training at a young age. I always believed I was going to make it."