Who has Justin Gaethje lost to so far in the UFC?

Justin Gaethje has three losses in his UFC career at the moment. His defeats in the octagon are the only setbacks of Gaethje's professional career to date.

Gaethje entered the UFC in 2017 with an undefeated record and as a former WSOF lightweight champion. He faced Eddie Alvarez in his second UFC fight after defeating Michael Johnson on his debut.

'The Underground King' scored a third-round knockout finish against 'The Highlight' to hand him his first career loss at UFC 218.

FOX Sports: UFC @UFCONFOX



@ealvarezfight vs. @justin_gaethje comes in at #14 on the "EDDIE ALVAREZ ADDS TO THE LEGEND!"@ealvarezfight vs. @justin_gaethje comes in at #14 on the #UFC25GreatestFights list! Too high? Too low? "EDDIE ALVAREZ ADDS TO THE LEGEND!"@ealvarezfight vs. @justin_gaethje comes in at #14 on the #UFC25GreatestFights list! Too high? Too low? https://t.co/4sfXQ7q4Fa

In Gaethje's next fight, he headlined a UFC Fight Night in Glendale, Arizona against Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' managed to record a fourth-round TKO win after a back-and-forth war.

The Arizona native went on a four-fight winning streak after that. First-round KOs of James Vick, Edson Barboza, and Donald Cerrone earned him a shot at the UFC interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Gaethje demolished 'El Cucuy' and earned a fifth-round TKO stoppage to become the interim champion. He then faced Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed belt next. He fell short of top spot in the division, with 'The Eagle' earning a second-round submission win that handed 'The Highlight' his third UFC loss.

Justin Gaethje faces Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

Gaethje earned his second shot at the UFC lightweight title with a win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268. He will take on Charles Oliveira this weekend at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

'Do Bronx' is the current champion and is riding a 10-fight winning streak heading into his fight against Gaethje. The Brazilian is the bookmakers' favorite to successfully defend his title. The 32-year-old submitted Dustin Poirier in his last fight at UFC 269.

Charles Oliveira is the most decorated submission artist in the history of the UFC and is one of the most skilled jiu-jitsu practitioner on the entire roster. Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, is a hard hitter with 19 knockout finishes to his name. However, he is a good wrestler as well, mainly because of his collegiate background.

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2 will take place in the co-main event slot, with 'Thug Rose' putting her title on the line.

Elsewhere, No.5-ranked lightweight Michael Chandler will fight former interim lightweight champion and No.7-ranked Tony Ferguson on the pay-per-view main card.

Edited by Harvey Leonard