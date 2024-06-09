Who is Kai Asakura? All about RIZIN superstar who just signed with the UFC

Kai Asakura is the former RIZIN bantamweight champion, having recently vacated the title after signing with the UFC. The Japanese star is one of the country's latest sensations in MMA, boasting a 21-4 record. At 30 years old, he is likely in his physical prime.

Thus, his upcoming run in the UFC is expected to yield positive results. Stylistically, Asakura is a striker extraordinaire, using a balanced blend of karate and boxing. He was first introduced to karate in his elementary school days, while he began training boxing during his teenage years.

"I am giving up my belt and going to the UFC. I think there will be an announcement from the UFC soon, but it's official that I am going."

Check out Kai Asakura announcing his UFC signing:

He represents one of several karate-based fighters to have succeeded in MMA, like former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor and ex-UFC light heavyweight kingpin and Shotokan karate proponent Lyoto Machida. While not a power-puncher, Asakura is a slick finisher.

Of his 21 wins, 13 have come by way of knockout/TKO, including his recent RIZIN bantamweight title win over Juan Archuleta, which marked the Japanese star's second time capturing the belt. Curiously, Asakura has never defended the title, similar to McGregor's own lack of title defenses.

His first title win, which occurred against Hiromasa Ougikubo at RIZIN 23 was a first-round knockout. Thereafter, Asakura didn't defend his title, instead finding himself in a non-title bout with Shoji Maruyama, who he TKO'd. Afterward, he faced the legendary Kyoji Horiguchi in his first title defense.

Unfortunately, Asakura was TKO'd for his troubles, after which he went on a three-fight tear in the 2021 RIZIN bantamweight grand prix. In the final, he met Ougikubo, who he had previously beaten for the then vacant bantamweight strap. This time, though, it was Asakura who tasted defeat.

He rebounded with a knockout of Yuki Motoya, before capturing his second and final RIZIN bantamweight title against Archuleta.

Kai Asakura is one of several high-potential Japanese fighters in the UFC

While Kai Asakura's UFC debut is bound to generate tremendous hype, he isn't the only Japanese fighter in the promotion that's touted as something special. In the bantamweight division itself, there is Rinya Nakamura, who is an undefeated, high-level wrestler at a perfect 9-0.

Elsewhere, in the flyweight division, submission specialist Tatsuro Taira has carved his own unbeaten path in the sport, authoring an impressive 15-0 record. Asakura will now aim for a successful UFC debut, whenever it comes, before ultimately setting his sights on the UFC bantamweight title.