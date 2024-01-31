5 best rising UFC stars who can challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the UFC's most legendary fighters. He retired as the promotion's undisputed lightweight champion, matching the divisional title defense record and leaving behind a legacy marked by undeniable dominance. Undefeated at 29–0, he was a force of nature inside the octagon.

Nurmagomedov has never been knocked, never bled, and has lost just two rounds throughout his entire career. Now, his protégé, Islam Makhachev sits atop the 155-pound division as its king. While he bears a strong similarity to Nurmagomedov, even training in the same gym, there are others of similar ilk.

Some are still climbing out of the bowels of unranked territory, while others have already broken into the upper echelon of their division and are merely awaiting a chance to prove their worth. So, nearly four years since Nurmagomedov's retirement, rising stars have emerged with their eyes on his throne.

#5. Rinya Nakamura, UFC bantamweight

Few things are as synonymous with Khabib Nurmagomedov as high-level wrestling and an undefeated record. Rinya Nakamura is in possession of both. As a freestyle wrestler, he is a World U23 Championships gold medalist and Wrestling World Cup bronze medalist.

He has parlayed his world-class wrestling skills into an exciting MMA career, which has awarded him with a perfect 8–0 record. While still unranked, the 28-year-old has already taken part in two UFC fights, knocking out his first opponent in 33 seconds, before subsequently schooling Fernie Garcia for three rounds.

Check out Rinya Nakamura's high-level wrestling:

Expand Tweet

Inside the octagon, Nakamura's wrestling is as smooth as butter, while his speed and explosiveness render him an elite takedown artist. However, he is no one-dimensional wrestler. With dynamite in his hands, he has knocked out five of his 8 opponents and is determined to run through every bantamweight in the UFC.

#4. Tatsuro Taira, UFC flyweight

Like Rinya Namakura, Tatsuro Taira is one of the UFC's answers to a lack of Japanese representation on the roster. And like his countryman, Taira is an exceptional grappler. Only, instead of fighting at 135 pounds, he is a flyweight. Just 23 years old, he is one of the division's highest-potential prospects.

Yet, despite his age, he has already amassed a 15–0 record, five of which took place under the UFC banner. Inside the octagon, there is a natural flow to Taira's fighting style. While he is a dangerous submission specialist, he is not limited to grappling and is comfortable striking with his foes on the feet.

Check out Tatsuro Taira's ground-and-pound:

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, he doesn't force his takedowns, always looking for the right entries and setups before committing to a shot. Having recently broken into the top 15 at flyweight, he finally has the No.15 rank next to his name and given his youth, has plenty of time to continue his rise to the top.

#3. Muhammad Mokaev, UFC flyweight

Muhammad Mokaev resembles Khabib Nurmagomedov in four of the most iconic ways; he is a devout Muslim, was born in Dagestan, is a high-level wrestler, and is unbeaten in MMA. The flyweight has been a part of the UFC since 2022 and has scored four wins in the promotion, extending his record to 11–0 (1).

His wrestling skills are arguably second to none at flyweight, and they are supplemented by his elite-level grappling, which has enabled him to submit the likes of Tim Elliott to move up to the #8 rank in the division. His potential as a fighter grows even more frightening when his age is taken into consideration.

Check out Muhammad Mokaev submitting Tim Elliott:

Expand Tweet

Mokaev is just 23 years old, with plenty of room for growth and improvement. Come March 2, he will take on Alex Perez in his toughest test to date at UFC Fight Night 238. A victory would mean extending his undefeated streak and bringing him closer to his end goal of capturing championship gold.

#2. Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC bantamweight

Who else but another Nurmagomedov could be projected to succeed 'The Eagle' inside the octagon? Umar Nurmagomedov only recently signed with the UFC, with his promotional debut taking place in 2021. However, the 28-year-old has an impressive 16–0 record and has finished all but one of his four UFC foes.

Like his more famous cousin, the 135-pound Nurmagomedov is a former Combat Sambo world champion with top-tier wrestling skills. But he is more than just a wrestler, he is an exceptional kicker due to having no fear of being taken down himself, as his opponents are wary of his elite ground game.

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's submission skills:

Expand Tweet

In a sense, he is a devastating combination of his cousin's overwhelming wrestling skills and Luke Rockhold's thunderous kicks. While he is currently ranked #13 at bantamweight, he was previously scheduled to take on former interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen, such is the confidence he inspires.

#1. Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC welterweight

While many undefeated grapplers are wells of potential, Shavkat Rakhmonov is among the very few who is regarded as a lock for a future UFC champion. He is a balanced blend of elite counter-striking, a slick submission game, a massive size advantage, and world-class wrestling.

He is strong, powerful, and a born finisher, with none of his opponents escaping without either being knocked out or submitted. With an undefeated record of 18–0, 'The Nomad' is an ominous presence at welterweight, where he recently became the first fighter to ever submit Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Check out Shavkat Rakhmonov submitting Stephen Thompson:

Expand Tweet

Now ranked #3 and at 29 years old, he is within touching distance of a title shot, and stands the best chance of replicating Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy. In fact, Rakhmonov even attended one of Nurmagomedov's seminars when the latter visited Kazakhstan. As things stand, the sky is the limit for 'The Nomad'.