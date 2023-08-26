Why did Rinya Nakamura switch to MMA despite making it to Olympics being his goal? All you should know about the undefeated Japanese star

Rinya Nakamura stands as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the UFC in recent memory. The Japanese wrestler became the 2017 U-23 world champion during his wrestling career before retiring at the age of 25 to pursue mixed martial arts.

Nakamura's transition to MMA, despite Olympic aspirations, holds a deep-rooted story of heritage and determination. An unsung figure in America, his father Kozo Nakamura played a pivotal role in Shooto's rise (a martial art form with a strong emphasis on grappling and submission techniques).

The martial art form is widely acknowledged within Japan's combat sports community. The Japanese bantamweight's early exposure to fighting luminaries like Norifumi Yamamoto and Enson Inoue imprinted the fighter spirit in him.

Embarking on his own journey, Nakamura clinched wrestling accolades, including the 2017 U23 world championship. Competing in the Olympics became his goal, but a pivotal loss shifted his trajectory. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic forced a shift in his plans and he shifted focus to MMA.

Rinya Nakamura's wrestling prowess transitioned well in MMA, but, he had to get accustomed to grappling in MMA. However, he persisted, making his professional debut in 2021 against Takumi Arai in May 2021 and winning the fight by knockout.

Speaking about the challenges he faced at the Road to UFC post-fight press conference, Nakamura stated:

“I struggled more than I thought, for example, with how to use the body and create distance. Also, the mindset of MMA fighters was utterly different.”

Earlier this year, Rinya Nakamura won the Road to UFC Season 1 bantamweight tournament and subsequently earned the coveted UFC contract. The Japanese bantamweight seeks to revive the spirit of "Yamato-damashii", a legacy his father cherished.

Rinya Nakamura unveils path to success in the UFC

Rinya Nakamura picked up his eighth straight professional MMA victory at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie with a unanimous decision victory over Fernie Garcia.

Ahead of the bout, in an interview with UFC.com, Nakamura unveiled his path to achieving UFC glory. Nakamura stated:

“I needed to fix every skill in order to fight with the top-15 fighters, so I prepared striking skills, grappling skills. I trained at American Top Team for months and I trained with super strong guys every day, so that was really amazing for me. I’ll make sure to show you guys I am much better than last time.”