Who is Kelvin Gastelum's girlfriend?

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum is currently dating his strength and conditioning coach Lena Pattyson.

Pattyson works as a personal trainer and operates from the state of California. She learned under the tutelage of Phil Daru, a renowned strength and conditioning coach.

Her work experience includes places like the House of Power gym in California and the Ironside Performance Gym in Utah.

Pattyson is considered to be the reason behind the 185-pound fighter's improved nutrition. Kelvin Gastelum used to compete as a welterweight, but due to missing weight more than once, the 29-year-old made a shift to the middleweight division.

Pattyson also helped Gastelum prepare for his fight against Ian Heinisch at UFC 258, which he won via a unanimous decision.

Kelvin Gastelum is set to take on Jared Cannonier on August 21

Kelvin Gastelum will compete in his third fight of 2021 this weekend when he takes on fellow middleweight contender Jared Cannonier in a five-round main event at UFC Vegas 34.

Both fighters are coming off losses handed to them by former champion Robert Whittaker. Cannonier was on a three-fight winning streak before the loss and will be looking to get back into title contention with an impressive victory in his first bout of this year.

Gastelum, on the other hand, has lost four out of his last five fights in the promotion. The 29-year-old will also look to hopefully turn things around on August 21.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 34 will feature a lightweight bout between UFC Veteran Clay Guida and the undefeated Mark Madsen.

🙌 Welcome to the UFC!



🇩🇰 Mark O. Madsen

🏅 Olympian

👊 8-0

🎟 https://t.co/xFn8qiyNpH pic.twitter.com/O2rPwu6esJ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 22, 2019

The 36-year-old Madsen is an Olympic silver medalist with a professional MMA record of 10-0. 'The Olympian' is currently riding a two-fight winning streak in the UFC.

The card will also have a banger flyweight scrap between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. An impressive win at UFC Vegas 34 may put one of these fighters at the front of the line for a shot at Brandon Moreno's flyweight title.

Currently, the main card for UFC Vegas 34 looks as follows:

Main event: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (middleweight)

Co-main event: Clay Guida vs. Mark Madsen (lightweight)

Parker Porter vs. Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Trevin Jones vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (bantamweight)

Austin Hubbard vs Vinc Pichel (lightweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval (flyweight)

Edited by Harvey Leonard