Who is Ken Shamrock? Everything you need to know about the UFC legend reportedly returning to WWE

Ken Shamrock is reportedly on his way back to WWE 24 years after departing from the sports entertainment juggernaut.

'The World's Most Dangerous Man' is credited for being one of the pioneers of MMA and was among the top fighters in the world during the 1990s. He achieved a great deal of success in both the Japanese-based promotion Pancrase and later the newly founded UFC, where he competed in its inaugural tournament before eventually being crowned their first Superfight champion.

In addition to his success as a fighter, the former King of Pancrase is also credited for forming the first MMA team as he created the Lion's Den. His tryouts were considered very intense but provided the desired outcome of finding fighters that were serious about developing and becoming the best in the world. The Lion's Den was instrumental in creating a number of MMA champions including Frank Shamrock, Guy Mezger, and Maurice Smith.

Despite his success in MMA, Shamrock joined the WWE in 1997 for a more lucrative career. He had prior pro wrestling experience and took to the WWE fairly quickly as he was given a push, which saw him involved in programs with the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, and Owen Hart.

'The World's Most Dangerous Man' decided to part ways with the WWE in 1999 in favor of a return to MMA, where he was involved in memorable rivalries with Don Frye and Tito Ortiz. In 2003, he was inducted into the inaugural UFC Hall of Fame class along with Royce Gracie for their contributions to the promotion.

Although his pro wrestling career and age clearly took a toll on how Ken Shamrock was able to perform in his MMA return, he still had an impact as he helped pave the way for other MMA fighters to follow in his footsteps and venture into pro wrestling. Former UFC fighters like Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Matt Riddle have had success in WWE and the former Superfight champion should be credited for proving early on that it can be attainable for fighters to transition and continue maximizing their earnings when their skills begin to diminish in MMA.

It remains to be seen what Ken Shamrock's reported WWE legends deal will include as there has already been merchandise released which could be a sign of more to come in the new year.