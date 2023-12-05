Former Intercontinental Champion inks new WWE deal - Reports

According to the latest reports, WWE has signed a former Intercontinental Champion to a Legends deal.

Ken Shamrock is a former professional wrestler and mixed martial arts legend. He won the Intercontinental Championship in 1998 and also wrestled in Japan, TNA Wrestling, and on the independent circuit for the majority of his career.

Shamrock was also a pioneer in MMA and was involved in some legendary fights against Royce Gracie, Dan Severn, Bas Rutten, Don Frye, and Tito Ortiz. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2003.

According to PW Insider (H/T 411 Mania), WWE may have reached an agreement with Ken Shamrock about a possible Legends contract. The company just released several of Shamrock's merchandise in their online shop, which could indicate several things like a potential Hall of Fame induction or agreeing to appear in a video game.

While there's still no confirmation about the deal, it's worth noting that Ken Shamrock has a good relationship with the UFC, which recently merged with WWE under the umbrella of TKO Holdings Inc.

Ken Shamrock to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Ken Shamrock signing a Legends deal could be an indication that he is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. With WrestleMania season set to start next month, fans will start to speculate about the next class of inductees.

Shamrock might not have had the longest career in professional wrestling, but he had a profound impact on the sport. He brought a lot of credibility due to his background in mixed martial arts. His use of submission holds such as the ankle lock brought an element of believability to the show.

The 59-year-old legend has already been inducted into the UFC and Impact Hall of Fame. The Rock even made a one-night appearance on Impact via video to induct Shamrock to their Hall of Fame in 2020.

