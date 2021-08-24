Who is Kevin Lee's brother, Keith Lee?

Keith Lee is the brother of UFC welterweight Kevin Lee and a bantamweight fighter currently signed to Bellator MMA. He is not to be confused with professional wrestler Keith Lee, who presently competes in the WWE.

Being the younger sibling of a perennial UFC contender, it's unavoidable for Lee to be compared to his big brother. However, the 24-year-old is still at the beginning stage of his career. He has 12 professional fights under his belt with seven wins and five defeats.

Keith Lee may not have the same level of recognition his brother has in the world of MMA, but he's arguably better at promoting himself. 'Killa' has a much larger social media presence than his brother, with nearly 1 million followers on TikTok.

The Bellator bantamweight created his TikTok account in November 2020 while recovering from an injury and staph infection. Lee's content mainly consists of cooking tutorials and him spending time with his daughter. People have evidently taken to his personality as his follower count ballooned to over 866,000.

“It’s organic,” Lee told MMA Junkie of his rise as an influencer. “It’s natural. It is who I am. I just turned on a camera. I didn’t have a script. I don’t have a team working with me. It’s me and my wife and my sister. We literally sat around and I was like, ‘I’m going to start recording me cooking.’ And they always believe in me. I have a really strong support system.”

Keith Lee's most recent Bellator fight

Keith Lee took on Jornel Lugo in the main card opener of Friday night's Bellator 265 event. Unfortunately for Lee, he suffered his second consecutive defeat after being choked out by his opponent in the first round.

After briefly feeling each other out in the opening moments of the fight, Lugo took Lee down and proceeded to outmaneuver 'Killa,' taking his back. From there, Lugo immediately attempted to lock in a rear-naked choke.

Lee tried to fight his way out of the precarious position, but the choke was in deep. Refusing to tap out, Lee went unconscious instead and Lugo subsequently earned his second consecutive submission win under the Bellator banner.

