Who is KSI's girlfriend? A look at the YouTuber-boxer's dating history

Social media sensation KSI is a household name at this point. The Brit is one of UK's biggest influencers, along with being a musical artist and a boxer. Despite so much of his life being in front of the camera, 'JJ' has managed to keep his love life a secret.

KSI has kept details of his current relationship extremely private. However, it is worth noting that he and his partner seemingly split back in 2021 but later got back together. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain a few months ago, 'JJ' spoke about his relationship and said:

"For me, I keep my private things very, very private. I have a girlfriend and she's very private, we keep things quiet."

Despite trying his best to keep the identity of his girlfriend away from the public, KSI was recently spotted with her for the first time during the wedding of his friend and fellow YouTuber, Vikkstar123.

While most of his dating life has been kept private, that wasn't the case with KSI's relationship with Seana Cuthbert. The two started dating back in their high school days and were together until 2014. During the time, Cuthbert appeared on a number of the Brit's YouTube videos as well.

KSI claims he doesn't feel nervous going into his fight against Tommy Fury

'JJ' is set for his toughest test yet inside the squared circle later this weekend. The Brit will take on Tommy Fury on October 14 in a highly anticipated boxing matchup. Going into the fight, a lot has been said about how 'TNT' is a step way too far from him, but the 30-year-old is filled with confidence.

KSI revealed that he is feeling no nerves ahead of his fight against Tommy Fury while speaking at the recently held public workouts for the event. He said:

"So relaxed, so calm, no nerves. Legit, I've worked so hard. People have seen it, I've put out plenty of videos, I put out the documentary on my channel. I have worked so hard, how can I be nervous when I know I've trained harder than him. I'm the fastest I've ever been, I'm the strongest I've ever been, boxing IQ wise I'm phenomenal and I just feel like nothing can fu*king break me."

