Who is Leena Sayed? Everything you need to know about Devin Haney's wife

Devin Haney's wife is reportedly social media influencer Leena Sayed.

'The Dream' is currently expected to return to the boxing ring this Saturday night. There, the former undisputed lightweight champion will face Regis Prograis. The bout will be his first up at super lightweight as he attempts to become a two-weight champion.

On fight night, it's likely that Haney will be supported by his wife, Leena Sayed. While their relationship isn't very public, the two reportedly got married earlier this year. The former champion is obviously the more well-known figure, but Sayed isn't lacking in popularity herself.

Reportedly born in New York, Devin Haney's partner currently has 749,000 followers on Instagram. There, Sayed has many branded posts and worked with various brands. Beyond that, she also shows multiple pictures of herself modeling, which is another major part of her life.

It's also worth noting that Sayed was previously a part of a group known as Taz's Angels. However, any association that she had with the group is no longer mentioned on her social media pages.

In terms of their relationship with Haney, the two are quite quiet on social media. Still, fans are aware of it and regularly jokingly ask where the boxer is in the comment section of her Instagram posts.

Who was Devin Haney's partner before Leena Sayed?

Devin Haney's marriage with Leena Sayed is likely quiet due to his previous relationship.

'The Dream' is one of the biggest stars in the sport today. With that in mind, it's not surprising that he dated another celebrity prior to Sayed, that being India Love. The musician has over 5 million Instagram followers as of writing.

Love and Haney had a high-profile relationship that lasted well over a year. However, the two reportedly broke up earlier this year, leading to rumors that the boxer was later dating and then married to Leena Sayed.

India Love herself confirmed that the two were broken up in an interview this March. While Devin Haney never directly discussed the relationship, he went on Instagram Live later that day. There, the former lightweight champion stated that he "felt like a new man".

In a video uploaded in March, Haney stated:

"I'm just living life, I'm blessed, went to Mecca and I'm feeling rejuvenated. I feel like a new man. I washed away my sins, and I'm just living a good life, a clean life. That's what life is about, just trying to become a better me."

