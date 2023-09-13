Who is Liam McCracken? English MMA prospect suffers horrible injuries after being hit by a bus

Liam McCracken, a 22-year-old professional MMA fighter from England, was recently struck by a bus and suffered severe injuries. The accident resulted in multiple fractures to his back, pelvis, ribs, and legs, prompting plastic surgery to treat multiple wounds on his face and limbs.

McCracken was slated to face Tony Silva in a lightweight bout in the main event at the Anthony Pettis FC 8 event which is scheduled to take place on October 20.

As per a recent tweet by Scottish MMA journalist Lewis Simpson, someone in McCracken's inner circle has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to provide assistance to the fighter.

McCracken's main sources of income are coaching at a Liverpool-based MMA gym, Aspire Combat Sports Academy, and his earnings from fighting under various banners, but these sources of income will be paused for the foreseeable future as he focuses on his recovery. He has a one-year-old child at home and a family to support.

Take a look at Liam McCracken's MMA career

Liam McCracken represented Team England in the 2019 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships. The highly regarded MMA prospect gained recognition as one of the most promising talents in the national circuit, securing regional titles in both the Cage Warriors Academy North West and the Preston-based UKFC.

Earlier in February, McCracken marked his debut in Bellator MMA, but unfortunately, he suffered his inaugural career defeat against Asael Adjoudj at Bellator 291. The 22-year-old English fighter boasts a professional record of 5-1. During his amateur career, he held a record of 12-4.