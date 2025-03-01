"Who doesn't like Volk?," "Too respectful sometimes" - Fans are split while reacting as Merab Dvalishvili refuses to fight Alexander Volkanovski

Merab Dvalishvili won the bantamweight title at UFC 306 against Sean O'Malley and defended it successfully at UFC 311 against Umar Nurmagomedov. He has some challenges left in the division with a potential rematch with O'Malley besides a few top contenders. In such a scenario, Dvalishvili denied fighting Alexander Volkanovski in pursuit of a second belt, evoking mixed reactions from fans online.

Ad

A video posted by Championship Rounds on X via combat sports journalist Manouk Akopyan shows 'The Machine' rejecting the idea of fighting Volkanovski out of love and respect:

"I love Alex Volkanovski, he's one of the greatest and I just really respect him. It's nothing like I don't want to take a risk, it's nothing like I'm scared. ...I just have so much respect. I just don't wanna fight Alex Volkanovski."

Ad

Trending

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to Dvalishvili's comments with varied reactions. A fan wrote:

"Who doesn't like volk? Legend."

Another fan expressed their displeasure over Merab missing on chances for being "too respectful":

"I don't like this. Merab is too respectful sometimes to the point where he diminishes his potential."

A fan asked for more title defenses in the bantamweight division for Dvalishvili and wrote:

"Yeah he should defend in the BW a few times more anyways then move up and Volk might retire by then."

Ad

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS' comments section on X

Dana White hints at potential bantamweight title showdown between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili successfully dethroned Sean O'Malley from the bantamweight throne at UFC 306 by a unanimous decision victory.

Ad

O'Malley claimed to have won the fight and has been out of the octagon since his title loss. UFC CEO Dana White was asked about the potential showdown between the pair in the post-fight press conference of UFC Fight Night 252. White responded by saying:

"They want to fight each other. I think people want to see it."

Watch Dana White's comments on a potential Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.