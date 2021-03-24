Who is Logan & Jake Paul's dad, Gregory Allan Paul?

Logan Paul and Jake Paul are internet sensations. The pair have shot to fame over various social media apps. Following the rise of the Paul siblings, their father, Gregory Allan Paul has become something of a celebrity himself, with 167k subscribers on Youtube.

the notorious Greg Paul, aka my dad, is our guest on tomorrow’s episode of IMPAULSIVE. very weird interviewing someone who I’ve known my whole life. literally my whole life... so much to unpack 😂 y’all gonna be fascinated — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 9, 2020

Gregory Allan Paul was born on October 28, 1963. Born and raised in Westlake, Ohio, Greg Paul is a licensed realtor and commercial roofer by profession. Father to famous Paul siblings, Greg started his own social media journey over Vine and Instagram.

On February 19, 2014, Paul joined YouTube by creating the ‘VlogDad Greg Paul’ channel. He started with videos of his sons, including ‘Logan Paul’s High School Football Career Highlights,’ ‘Jake Paul Surfing,’ ‘Delivering Logan’s Bus Across the Country,’ and more such videos.

Gregory Paul has been a controversial figure like his sons Logan and Jake Paul

Like his famous sons Logan and Jake Paul, Greg has also been unable to steer clear of controversy. Greg made headlines in 2018 after a group of hackers claimed to have evidence of the 54-year old engaged in inappropriate activity with underage girls. The initial evidence posted however had grainy images and no identifiable features of either Greg Paul or the girls.

The group of hackers, called 'Digital Gangsters', uploaded another video on September 15, 2018 which they claimed to be a leaked sex tape of Greg Paul. However, the video was once again inconclusive as it did not show any faces and only had voices.

The hackers were also unable to back up their claims of the girls being underage. Usually the first to put in their two cents on ongoing online feuds, Logan and Jake Paul chose to stay silent on the issue.

Prior to this, Greg Paul was at the center of controversy for kissing a young girl in one of the Paul brothers' vlogs. The video featured a blindfolded girl taking part in a kissing contest with Greg Paul and the younger sibling, Jake Paul. The trick was that the blindfolded girl believed she was kissing one of the Paul siblings and not their father.

Before stepping into the ring with Logan Paul, his adversary, KSI, called out Greg Paul on the issue during the pre-fight press conference.