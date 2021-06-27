Who is Lorenzo Hunt, the fighter that Hector Lombard attacked after his BKFC 18 win?

Lorenzo Hunt was recently the victim of a two-punch combo by former UFC fighter Hector Lombard, who took a swing at Hunt at the BKFC 18 event. Lombard defeated Joe Riggs to become the new BKFC cruiserweight champion. After his win over Riggs, 'Lightning' was giving his post-fight interview when he was interrupted by Hunt.

Lombard was not in the mood to mess around and instantly landed two quick punches on Hunt before being separated.

Lorenzo Hunt is a 38-year-old boxer who competes in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Hunt made his professional debut in 2019. Nicknamed 'The Juggernaut', Hunt is from Florida and competes in the cruiserweight division.

Lorenzo Hunt has a professional record of 6-1, and five of his fights have been in the BKFC. Hunt last fought in April 2021 when he defeated Joshua Dyer via KO in the fifth round.

Lorenzo Hunt is a top contender in BKFC's cruiserweight division with a four-fight win streak

Lorenzo Hunt is currently riding an impressive four-fight win streak in the cruiserweight division of BKFC. 'The Juggernaut' has defeated every opponent via KO/TKO.

Hector Lombard, who attacked Hunt, also competes in the same division. Given the events that transpired, there's a good chance that the two fighters might soon square off in the BKFC ring.

Hector Lombard controversially wins the cruiserweight title at BKFC 18

Hector Lombard defeated Joe Riggs to become the BKFC cruiserweight champion at BKFC 18. However, the fight ended on a controversial note when 'Lightning' held on to Riggs' shorts and punched him in the eye. Riggs could not compete after the blow, and Lombard was crowned the cruiserweight champion.

Hector Lombard previously competed in the welterweight and middleweight divisions of the UFC.

BKFC 18 main card results:

Joey Beltran def. Sam Shewmaker via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) [Heavyweight title fight]

Hector Lombard def. Joe Riggs via TKO (doctor stoppage) (1:07 of Round 4) [Cruiserweight title fight]

Thiago Alves def. Ulysses Diaz via TKO (doctor stoppage) (5:00 of Round 3) [Middleweight title fight]

Luis Palomino def. Tyler Goodjohn via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) [Lightweight title fight]

Pearl Gonzalez def. Charisa Sigala via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Julian Lane def. Jake Bostwick via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-43, 48-45)

Jarod Grant def. Travis Thompson via TKO (doctor stoppage) (0:35 of Round 4)

Eddie Hoch def. Bruce Lutchmedial via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Steve Herelius def. Juan Torres via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Francisco Ricchi def. Brian Maxwell via TKO (1:25 of Round 2)

