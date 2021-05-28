Former UFC rivals Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich set for rematch in BKFC

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich are set to compete in a rematch at BKFC 19, which will take place on July 23, Bare Knuckle FC announced earlier today.

The former UFC stars met inside the Octagon for the first time in January of 2019 at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw. This time around, however, both women will trade blows under BKFC rules.

Paige VanZant signed a four-fight contract with the BKFC in August last year. She reportedly snubbed offers from multiple MMA organizations to compete at BKFC.

The 27-year-old made her promotional debut in February against Britain Hart. Although VanZant lost the fight via unanimous decision, she was praised by the fans and critics alike for being competitive throughout the fight.

Meanwhile, Rachael Ostovich worked out a deal with the BKFC in late April. Following her decision loss to Gina Mazany, Ostovich was released by the UFC last December.

What happened when Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich fought in the UFC?

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

The first meeting between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich resulted in '12 Gauge' securing a convincing submission victory. VanZant locked Ostovich in an armbar, which forced the latter to tap in the second round of their bout.

Ostovich was able to score multiple takedowns, and just when it appeared that she was dictating the bout, VanZant turned the tide of the fight. 12 Gauge got control of Ostovich's back before landing stinging blows to the side of her head.

In a desperate effort to scramble out of trouble, Ostovich found her arms locked between VanZant's legs and was forced to tap.

As a result, Paige VanZant successfully put herself back into the win column after losing her two previous fights against Jessica-Rose Clark and Michelle Waterson, respectively. She then challenged Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. The Brazilian flyweight, however, made quick work of VanZant, submitting her in the opening round of their fight.

Meanwhile, Ostovich's loss to Paige VanZant was her second straight defeat in the UFC. Her hopes of continuing in the promotion were shattered after she suffered her third successive against Gina Mazany.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.