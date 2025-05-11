"Who lost? I can't remember his name!", "Bottled a rigged fight" - Fans react to Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena scorecard at UFC 315

Belal Muhammad is no longer the UFC welterweight champion, losing the belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, which was also his first title defense. It was a unanimous decision in a thriller of a fight. Naturally, it drew the attention of the MMA fandom on social media.
In particular, fans on X wasted little time in expressing their thoughts on the scorecards. Della Maddalena was declared the winner by a 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 verdict from the judges. It was a physical and entertaining bout contested largely on the feet.
Check out the scorecard of the fight below:
Della Maddalena proved to be the better and more devastating striker, cracking Muhammad at various points. The Palestinian-American star, though, showcased much improved boxing, while he failed to impose himself in the wrestling department, struggling to take the Australian down.
In the end, Australia got its latest UFC champion, and fans on social media had much to say about it. One fan lambasted the scorecards, accusing the judges of trying to rig it in Muhammad's favor.
"Belal bottled a rigged fight"
Others were stunned that round one was scored for Muhammad by two of the judges.
"Round 1 Belal?"
Another fan poked fun at Muhammad's nickname, 'Remember the Name.'
"Who lost? I can't remember his name"
Some, though, still couldn't help but wonder how Muhammad had won round one.
"How did Belal win 1 lol"
A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:
Now, Della Maddalena seems all but confirmed to defend his welterweight belt against reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
Belal Muhammad's unbeaten streak has come to an end
Heading into UFC 315, Belal Muhammad was on top of the world. He was riding an 11-fight unbeaten streak consisting of 10 wins and one no-contest. However, his purple patch has now come to a brutal halt. Worse still, it cost him his UFC welterweight championship belt, which required a herculean effort to obtain.
The promotion was never big on him as one of its champions. Besides his loss to Jack Della Maddalena, he hasn't been particularly exciting, has an extremely low finishing rate, and lacks the charisma and gift of gab that others have used to elevate themselves to stardom.
He'll likely have to embark on another lengthy win streak to earn another crack at the title, even if unfair.