Who is Luc Tate? Is Andrew Tate’s cousin on house arrest with him in Romania? Here is what you need to know

Luc Tate is Andrew Tate's cousin from his father's side, often referred to as the 'third Tate brother'. Tate's cousin has been seen with Andrew and Tristan on several occasions, even sparring 'Cobra' before his arrest last year.

In Tristan Tate's words, Luc's mother was their father's sister and a best-selling author. While the 'third Tate brother' grew up privileged, he later fell to harder times. Only after he had hustled for two years did the Tate siblings decide to get him back on the team. Tristan said about Luc Tate:

"Now when he was 19, he was smart, he had a lot going on, but he was a bit privileged. His mother was a best selling author and he was at university, getting paid for...But then things started going wrong for him, he was sleeping on the floor, delivering pizzas, living the kind of life I remember. So after two years of what I call 'the struggle', I thought okay, it's time to bring Luc back in. Luc is now a member of our team."

Luc now seems to be living in Romania as he was seen being welcomed to the country by his famous cousins in a recently uploaded video.

Luc Tate talks about Andrew Tate's arrest

Luc Tate has been seen being jovially bullied by Andrew and Tristan on several occasions for not sharing their enthusiasm for the 'high life'. While he may be cut from a slightly different cloth, the 'third Tate brother' came out in support of his cousins when they were arrested in Romania. Luc said on his YouTube channel:

"The first thing I'll tell you guys is that Tate is too rich and too smart to do anything illegal. He's been too rich and too smart to do anything illegal for a very very long time. As long as I've lived with him, I've never seen him do anything illegal at all in any way shape or form...He always knew that this would happen. He told you guys this would happen."

Catch Luc Tate's comments below:

Businessman influencer Justin Waller, who is close to the Tate siblings, had high praise for Luc in one interview. Waller also promoted Luc's new AI venture inside Andrew Tate's community 'The Real World', which can reportedly help 16-year-olds earn $2k-3k per week. Waller said:

"This AI campus is coming out, AI is gonna be the most powerful tool in the world...get in this campus before July 14th. When Luc opens the doors to this thing, people are gonna be making so much money, it's gonna be ridiculous."