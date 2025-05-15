Who is Mairon Santos' wife? All about the UFC star's relationship status, family, and more

UFC Vegas 106 will see the return of Mairon Santos, who takes on Sodiq Yusuff in a lightweight bout on the main card.

The promotion will held its fight night event this past weekend at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who is Mairon Santos' wife?

Mairon Santos is professional MMA fighter, competing in the UFC's lightweight division. Before relocating to Las Vegas in 2021 to pursue a serious MMA career, Santos married his childhood sweetheart, Yasmim Bonfim. Bonfim was with Santos from the beginning of his mixed martial arts career. She even relocated to Las Vegas a few months before the Brazilian competed on 'The Ultimate Fighter 32' last year.

Bonfim, who has roughly 1500 Instagram followers, is usually present to support her husband's MMA outings. The couple welcomed their only child, a baby boy named 'Ayron' earlier this year on Jan. 19.

As for the MMA scene, Santos holds a professional record of 16 wins and one loss. His only defeat was a second-round knockout to Dan Argueta at LFA 123 in 2022. The 24-year-old featured at TUF 32 and secured a unanimous decision win over Guillermo Torres in the semi-finals last year. He then faced Kaan Ofli in the finale, securing a second round knockout victory on the main card of UFC Vegas 96

Santos is coming off a split decision win over Francis Marshall at UFC 313 earlier this year and is set to face Sodiq Yusuff in a lightweight contest at UFC Vegas 106 this weekend.

In an interview with the UFC after his TUF 32 finale win, Santos thanked Bonfim for her support throughout the years, saying:

''I think she believed it more than me because after the fight she was like, ‘I knew it, I knew it. I always knew that you were going to make it,’...I always said to her, ‘One day, I'm going to be in the UFC,’ and she said, ‘Yes, I believe in you.’ And she would always support me when I needed her to help me with a diet, or if I was too tired, she would do everything. So it's her victory, too.” [H/t: ufc.com]

