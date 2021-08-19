Who is Marcos Batista, the man who former UFC fighter Viviane Pereira accuses of kicking her out of the gym?

Marcos Batista runs the Dragon Kombat team in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Batista recently created headlines after a rift with former UFC fighter Viviane Pereira. Pereira recently accused Marcos Batista of kicking her out of the gym after she became pregnant with his child.

The former UFC fighter gave birth to Ravi in last December, but was deserted by his biological father, Marcos Batista.

According to Viviane Pereira, Batista is in no way helping the baby and isn't even showing up in court regarding the legalities.

The 27-year old also claims to have been with her former coach Marcos Batista since she was 15 years of age. Speaking of the unplanned pregnancy, Viviane Pereira told MMA Fighting:

"I didn’t expect this pregnancy. When I told (Batista) I was pregnancy, he said right off the bat he didn’t want it and blocked us from everything, kicked me out of the team. He’s still avoiding judicial intimations, not showing up in court. It’s quite complicated. He never helped me or the baby. I thought [motherhood] would go differently because I was with the father of the baby since I was 15. I began training with him when I was around 12, and we started dating when I was 15, and everything was fine, but then all of a sudden he changed completely. We spent almost 12 years together.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Viviane Pereira is struggling after Marcos Batista left the picture

Viviane Pereira Exits UFC & Signs with Invicta FC https://t.co/9ukgmT2dVs pic.twitter.com/42yhtLmarK — KO Boxing News 🥊 (@KO_BoxingNews) August 10, 2018

Viviane Pereira currently holds a 14-3 record, which includes a 2-2 stint in the UFC. Currently under contract with Invicta FC, 'Sucuri' is dependant on a $40 dollar governmental relief program.

Pereira now plans to fight in local promotions and take up teaching to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, her former coach Marcos Batista has refused to comment on the accusations surrounding him. Speaking of her troubles, Pereira further told MMA Fighting:

“Since Invicta allows you to take fights elsewhere if you notify them in advance, I’m in talks with new teams and promotions here to see if I can fight while I wait for Invicta to give me one. That’s my plan. And I’ll also try to teach seminars and teach classes to make ends meet for now.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard