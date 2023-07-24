Who is Marcus Jones? All you need to know about the former MMA fighter who retired after The Ultimate Fighter

Marcus Jones is a 49-year-old former MMA fighter and American football superstar from Tampa, Florida. Before shifting his signs to MMA, Jones had played eight seasons in the National Football League (NFL).

He was a highly decorated collegiate superstar winning the coveted ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 1995 with North Carolina University. Jones was a first-round draft pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he played for eight seasons before retiring in 2002.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing around 265 lbs, 'Big Baby' was featured in the Season 10 of The Ultimate Fighter, which aired on Spike TV in 2009.

Watch Marcus Jones with TUF 10 cast below:

UFC Brasil @UFCBrasil



Vejam como foi a chegada de Kimbo Slice no #UFCEra pic.twitter.com/y4H6Zwx5uD Se lembram de quando Dana White convidou um astro das brigas de rua para participar do The Ultimate Fighter?Vejam como foi a chegada de Kimbo Slice no #TUF10

Coming into the UFC feeder program with a respectable record of 4-1, the NFL star showed promise during the preliminary rounds of the show. However, in the semi-finals, he conceded a knockout loss to former UFC star Brendan Schaub.

Although he hinted at retirement after the brutal loss, 'Big Baby' made his UFC debut at the TUF 10 finale fight card. Unfortunately for Jones, he was knocked out yet again, this time by Matt Mitrione.

Watch Marcus Jones vs. Matt Mitrione below:

After two back-to-back losses, the American hung up his gloves for good and left the sport with an overall record of (including amateurs) 6-3.

"I was doing fake snow angels on the mat": When Brendan Schaub explained how much it meant for him to beat Marcus Jones

Although the knockout loss against Brendan Schaub spelled the beginning of the end of Marcus Jones' MMA career, the fight turned out to be a defining moment in his 'Big Brown's career.

The TKO win against the former NFL star got Schaub his ticket to the big leagues. During an episode of his YouTube podcast, The Fighter and The Kid, Schaub spoke about the significance of the fight:

"That's why I cry during American Idol because those kids finally make it. The only comparable thing I have, which is nothing... compared to American Idol... was when I was in The Ultimate Fighter after I knocked out Marcus Jones... and I was doing fake snow angels on the mat, because it was like. oh my god dude, you did it. [you made it to the UFC]"

Catch Brendan Schaub's comments below: