Who is Mark Madsen? Former UFC lightweight announces retirement from MMA

Former UFC lightweight fighter and Olympic medalist Mark Madsen has officially retired from MMA.

The 39-year-old Dane has been competing in wrestling since the age of six, with the crowning achievement of his career being the silver medal in Greco-Roman Wrestling he secured at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Madsen swiftly built an undefeated 8-0 record after making a full-time transition to MMA in 2018, ultimately securing a contract with the UFC in August 2019.

'The Olympian' started strong with four consecutive wins in the 155-pound division. However, a submission defeat to Grant Dawson in 2022 and a brutal first-round knockout loss to Jared Gordon at UFC 295 last year prompted Madsen to reassess his future in combat sports.

Madsen turned to Instagram on Wednesday and announced his decision to retire. He provided an official statement, which read:

"Mark O. Madsen suspends his career. After more than 25 years in elite sports, Mark O sets off—Madsen's athletic career. 'The time is right.' I'm full and looking back on a career in elite sports that I'm very proud of. Sports have shaped me as a person, and I’m grateful for everything it has given me and my family." [translated from Danish]

Check out Mark Madsen's post below:

Madsen concludes his professional MMA journey with a record of 12-2, including a 4-2 record in the UFC. 'The Olympian' also boasts an impressive collection of accolades, including 11 gold medals at the Danish Championships, six gold medals at the Nordic Championships, and a fifth-place finish at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

When Mark Madsen contemplated retirement in 2021 amid personal setbacks

Despite maintaining an impeccable record until November 2022, Mark Madsen faced numerous challenges throughout his UFC career, both inside and outside the octagon.

Following his triumph over Austin Hubbard in March 2020, 'The Olympian' endured a broken jaw that significantly delayed his recovery. Subsequently, he also contracted COVID-19 during this period.

In early 2021, Madsen's wife, Maria, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, prompting their family to move back to their hometown of Falster in Denmark.

During an interview with MMA Underground in March 2022, Madsen revealed that he nearly retired amid the challenges of 2021. He said:

"In my mind, it’s always family first. No matter what I do, no matter where I go, it’s always family first. That is the most important thing for me as a person is to be able to take care of my family, make sure they’re safe and that they’re happy, doing well."

He added:

"So with everything we had going on in 2021, I would say I was very confused what the outcome would be. Because on one side, it looked like we might have to call it a day. I mean, I do have a lot of exciting options in Denmark that I could choose to do. But on the other hand, I’m on a mission. I’m on a mission for gold here. And we sat down and, honestly, it was a 50-50 talk. I mean, it could have been a retirement or we could be in the fortunate situation we’re in right now."

Check out Mark Madsen's comments below (9:07):