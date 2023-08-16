Who should Mark Zuckerberg fight next? Former UFC star suggests a few interesting matchups

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have hinted at the possibility of facing off in a mixed martial arts match over the past few months.

Zuckerberg has been dedicated to training in BJJ and MMA for the past few years, even securing victory in a BJJ tournament. On the other hand, Musk has admitted he hasn't been as committed to training and has dealt with injuries, considering the need for surgery.

The Tesla CEO has suggested that their match wouldn't be organized by the UFC but co-promoted by their respective foundations. He emphasized plans for live-streaming the event on X (formerly Twitter) and the Meta platforms.

Contrarily, Zuckerberg has refuted Musk's idea, expressing his preference for their fight to take place within a prominent MMA organization like the UFC or ONE Championship.

Musk suggested a "practice match" at Mark Zuckerberg's residence in Palo Alto, California, to which the Meta CEO responded by implying that Musk's intentions for a real fight were not genuine:

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Check out Zuckerberg's comments below:

However, Former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub put forward some intriguing billionaire matchups for Mark Zuckerberg in case the fight with Elon Musk doesn't come to fruition.

During a recent episode of his Thiccc Boy podcast, Schaub stated:

"What's up with Jeff Bezos? Because I don't wanna see Zuck fight... legit fighters. Like, let's go for these big-big boys. What's Bill Gates doing? I'd love to see him [Zuckerberg] choke out Bill Gates. What's up with Alex Jones? An Alex Jones-Zuck fight?"

Check out Schaub's comments below:

Elon Musk claims Mark Zuckerberg turned down an offer to fight at Italy's Colosseum

Elon Musk recently revealed that Mark Zuckerberg declined the proposal to host their fight at Italy's Colosseum. Musk also shared that Zuckerberg used an excuse to avoid an alternate match in Palo Alto:

"Fight Recap: I joked on X about fighting Zuck. Zuck then said 'SEND ME LOCATION'. Italy graciously offered a Colosseum. Zuck declined. I suggested his home as 'safe space'. Tragically, he was ahem 'traveling'. Is there anywhere he will fight?"

Check out Musk's post below:

