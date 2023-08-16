Elon Musk says ‘Zuck declined’ Italy’s Colosseum offer, reveals Facebook CEO's excuse to get out of alternate showdown in Palo Alto

The ongoing rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has escalated to unprecedented levels in recent times. However, the dispute took an unforeseen twist when Musk ignited a social media frenzy by openly proposing a cage fight against Zuckerberg. This ambitious move came shortly after the introduction of Threads, a new Twitter rival founded by the Meta CEO.

The Tesla CEO claimed that he had reached Zuckerberg's residence in Palo Alto, California to engage in practice sessions in the backyard. For context, Zuckerberg had recently set up a UFC-style octagon cage in his backyard, intending to train for the potential bout.

Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door @finkd."

He added:

"Thought you might want some tea, so I brought the bags."

Check out the post below:

Elon Musk recently mentioned that Mark Zuckerberg turned down the suggestion of holding the fight at Italy's Colosseum and disclosed that the Facebook CEO used an excuse to avoid an alternative showdown in Palo Alto:

"Fight Recap: I joked on X about fighting Zuck. Zuck then said 'SEND ME LOCATION'. Italy graciously offered a Colosseum. Zuck declined. I suggested his home as 'safe space'. Tragically, he was ahem 'traveling'. Is there anywhere he will fight?"

Dana White weighs in on Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk

Elon Musk recently disregarded the UFC's participation in his proposed fight against Mark Zuckerberg. In response, the Meta CEO explained the rationale behind involving a prominent MMA organization like the UFC to manage the intricate aspects of such a significant fight.

Although it remains uncertain if Dana White and the UFC will be part of a potential MMA fight between Zuckerberg and Musk, White is enthusiastic about transforming this concept into reality.

The UFC president was the first to affirm the genuine interest of the two tech giants in facing off. He also disclosed that both individuals had personally reached out to him to discuss the feasibility of the UFC orchestrating an entire fight card centered around their matchup.

During an appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, White stated:

"I actually did have a meeting with the minister of culture's team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum. It would be MMA. I mean, it's one of those fights that, if we did do that, I would build a killer undercard. Tons of great fights, and then you'd have the main event. Think about how big that fight would be."

Check out White's comments below:

