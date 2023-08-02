Mark Zuckerberg's newfound love for MMA creates tension with wife Priscilla Chan over backyard octagon

Mark Zuckerberg's connection with the world of MMA, particularly jiu-jitsu, is far from a secret. The Meta CEO not only actively engages in training in this martial art but has also showcased his prowess by participating in and emerging victorious in various jiu-jitsu tournaments in the past.

Zuckerberg's aspirations for a potential fight with Elon Musk might just lead to some domestic drama, as the billionaire CEO revealed on Wednesday. His decision to construct an octagon in their backyard has ruffled some feathers with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The Facebook founder recently caused quite a stir on Instagram Stories when he shared a screenshot of a conversation with his wife. In the exchange, 'Zuck' excitedly revealed the installation of a UFC-styled octagon in their home.

Check out Zuckerberg's post below:

Credits: Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram Stories

However, what he may have expected to be a moment of shared enthusiasm turned into a tense situation when Chan, seemed to have a different perspective.

Mark Zuckerberg meets UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones appears to be the latest notable figure to cross paths with Mark Zuckerberg. Ever since Zuckerberg delved into jiu-jitsu training, he has been occasionally seen honing his skills with high-profile fighters.

However, the recent encounter between Jones and Zuckerberg was not a typical training session. Instead, the two were captured in a picture posted by 'Bones' on Instagram, engaging in a gaming session on Meta's new Quest VR headsets.

Check out Jones' post below:

While it may seem like a casual social call, speculations about a potential super fight between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk started circulating on social media after the duo exchanged online banter about a cage fight.

Amidst the buzz, Jon Jones has earlier taken a stance and pledged his support for 'Zuck'. The widely regarded MMA GOAT showed his support with a tweet, choosing his side for the hypothetical super fight:

"You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner!"

Check out Jones' tweet below:

