Who is Mateusz Gamrot, the man who submitted Jeremy Stephens in just over a minute at UFC Vegas 31?

Mateusz Gamrot has stamped his mark on the talent-rich UFC lightweight division after tapping out Jeremy Stephens at UFC Vegas 31. Gamrot's most recent outing marks his third appearance in the octagon and his second victory in the promotion.

Gamrot built his name on Poland-based promotion KSW, before making his way into the world's largest MMA organization. During his run of dominance, Gamrot captured the KSW lightweight and featherweight titles. He emerged as a two-division champion after defeating Mansour Barnaoui and Kleber Koike Erbst, respectively.

Ciężka praca popłaca ❤️

Dziękuje za wsparcie i motywacje! ❤️

18:1 ⚔️ do zobaczenia na szczycie 😎

Dajcie złapać oddech i opowiem więcej 😊

——-

Thank you for your support and motivation! see you at the top 🔥

Huge thanks @andersonfrancamt for your help ❤️ #ufc pic.twitter.com/LJjuJrvxHe — Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) April 10, 2021

The Polish rising star arrived in the octagon last October with an undefeated record and a ton of hype. He stepped in on short notice to face fellow newcomer Guram Kutateladze at UFC Fight Night 180.

However, the lack of a full training camp proved costly for Mateusz Gamrot as he found himself standing on the wrong side of a narrow split decision after three competitive rounds. Just like that, he saw his undefeated streak go up in smoke.

“At that time, I did three fights in four months, and the fight with Guram was the last of them," Gamrot said in an exclusive interview with the UFC. "In that fight, I did not lose to an opponent, only to the judges; Guram himself even admitted this in an interview after the fight."

“Losing on points only gave me more motivation. Now I have even more fire and determination to dominate in the Octagon,” he added.

Mateusz Gamrot dominates Jeremy Stephens at UFC Vegas 31

Mateusz Gamrot was in high spirits despite losing his UFC debut. The 30-year-old said he's just happy to have finally made it into the octagon after scrapping and clawing his way to the top for eight years.

“I felt so happy and excited. After many years of hard work, I found myself in the Champions League, where I can prove I am one of the best fighters in the world.”

At UFC Vegas 31, Mateusz Gamrot did exactly what he wanted to accomplish, earning a statement win over an opponent with a big name. It only took 'Gamer' 65 seconds to put UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens away with a kimura in the first round of their main card clash.

“For me this is a big success, I’m chasing my dream. Give me next opponent, step by step. A lot of tough guys but I am ready for every single guy in the top 15. I am ready for every single guy in this division,” Gamrot said during his post-fight interview.

After an impressive performance at UFC Vegas 31, it's safe to assume that we'll be seeing a lot more of Mateusz Gamrot in the near future.

Edited by Harvey Leonard