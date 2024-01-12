Who is Matheus Nicolau dating? Look into the UFC Vegas 84 fighter's relationship with a fellow fighter

Matheus Nicolau is heading into UFC Vegas 84 with the support of his girlfriend, a fellow fighter who competes in the UFC women's strawweight division by the name of Luana Pinheiro. She has been by his side for years. In fact, it's reported that they've been together since the dawn of their MMA careers.

Despite their long relationship, the pair are neither engaged nor have any children together. They are said to have first crossed paths in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Separated by just a year, with Nicolau being 31 and Pinheiro being 30, their recent runs of form in the UFC are also similar.

Both were on lengthy win streaks before being handed sudden knockout losses. The 31-year-old flyweight was knocked out by recent title challenger Brandon Royval within two minutes of round one. Meanwhile, Pinheiro was TKO'd in round three by fellow Brazilian Amanda Ribas.

Nicolau is scheduled to co-headline UFC Vegas 84 tomorrow, when he takes on surging flyweight Manel Kape in a rematch of their 2021 encounter. The Brazilian will be determined to bounce back from his recent knockout loss to Royval, while Kape will be looking to avenge his prior loss to Nicolau.

The Angolan-Portuguese star comes into the bout with a four-fight win streak, having recently beaten another Brazilian, Felipe dos Santos, UFC 293, in a thrilling war. Saturday's matchup is also pivotal in terms of what it could mean for both fighters' positions in the divisional rankings.

Nicolau will be intent on protecting his No.5 ranking, while Kape will look to crack the top five with a win.

Matheus Nicolau's UFC record

Matheus Nicolau is an exceptional talent in the UFC flyweight division, having racked up countless wins throughout his promotional tenure. After signing with the UFC, he embarked on a three-fight win streak before being halted by a sudden knockout loss to Dustin Ortiz.

Check out Matheus Nicolau finishing Matt Schnell in the clip below:

However, he quickly rebounded by embarking on an impressive six-fight win streak, which includes well-known wins over Manel Kape and David Dvořák, the latter of whom was on a 16-fight win streak at the time. Unfortunately, Nicolau's own win streak came to an end in the form of a knockout loss to Brandon Royval.