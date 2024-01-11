UFC Vegas 84: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape - Co-main event walkouts and everything else you need to know

MMA fans can finally enjoy high-level competition as UFC Vegas 84 is just around the corner. The UFC staff took a much-deserved break after concluding the 2023 competitive season with UFC 296.

The headlining bout between No.3-ranked light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev and No.7-ranked Johnny Walker is the main attraction on this weekend's UFC Vegas 84 card. However, the co-main event is also comparable in terms of skills and explosive action.

A clash of elite flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape will fill this slot. It is a rematch of their 2021 fight that Nicolau won via split decision. Despite the outcome of the first fight, No.6-ranked Kape is a considerable -250 favorite over Nicolau, who is a +205 underdog.

The Angolan-Portuguese fighter has amassed a four-fight winning streak since suffering the loss and has gained quite a lot of momentum in the division. He accepted the rematch immediately after defeating Tim Elliott at UFC 293.

Meanwhile, No.5-ranked Nicolau is coming off a loss to former UFC title challenger Brandon Royval, which snapped a six-fight winning streak that included his win over ‘Starboy’.

It is not clear if the fight has title implications.

UFC Vegas 84 - Start time, venue, walkout times, and more

UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, also dubbed as UFC Vegas 84, will take place on Jan. 13, 2024, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prelims will start at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, while the main card will kick off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event fighters are expected to walk out at approximately 10:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. PT, while Kape and Nicolau will likely walk out at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT.

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN+ for American audiences. Fans in India can catch the live action on Sony Liv from 4:30 a.m. IST onwards on Jan. 14, 2024.

Apart from the main and co-main events, the fight card boasts several interesting matchups. Veteran fighter Jim Miller will go up against Gabriel Benitez on the main card. This will be Miller’s 43rd UFC appearance in a 15-year-long tenure with the promotion.

Elsewhere, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will face Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the featured prelim bout of the card.