"Let’s see what other side going to do" - Manel Kape's manager reveals 'StarBoy' has already accepted next fight after UFC 293 win  

Manel Kape made waves after his performance at UFC 293 and has reportedly agreed to his next fight as well.

The Angolan-Portuguese fighter has been moving up the ranks of the flyweight division after winning four fights in a row. 'StarBoy' had one of his best performances yet at UFC 293 against Felipe dos Santos, a Brazilian fighter who trains alongside Charles Oliveira. According to his manager Ali Abdelaziz, Kape has already agreed to his next fight and is awaiting confirmation from his opponent:

"@ManelKape Manel got offered fight today and he accepted in 30 second no question asked now let’s see what other side going to do"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's former manager revealed that the Angolan-Portuguese fighter was so eager for his next fight that it took him just 30 seconds to agree to it. At UFC 293, he fought Felipe dos Santos and completely dominated him over three rounds to win via unanimous decision. Following the fight, he called out Kai Kara-France and humiliated him.

The pair were supposed to fight each other, but the fight did not take place as the Kiwi pulled out of the fight. Kape made it clear that he wants Kai Kara-France next and fans are assuming that is the fight Kape agreed to.

Manel Kape calls out Kai Kara-France for ducking him at UFC 293

Manel Kape wanted all the smoke at UFC 293. Even during the press conference for the event, he called out Kai Kara-France who was sitting in the crowd and he threw a bottle at him. When Israel Adesanya tried to tell him to sit down, he gave it back to the champion and MMA fans loved the tenacity. Following his win, he called out the Kiwi in front of everyone, saying:

"I was supposed to fight Kai Kara. You mo*******er you are here, you show up, you piece of s**t. You are a piece of s**t, this what you are. I'm going to fight you next, and if you refuse again to fight me, or pull out three weeks to the fight, I'm going to your city, I'm going to your academy, I'm going to spar you there....All your teammates is a bunch of fa***ts."

Manel Kape did not back down to anyone during UFC 293 and MMA fans loved him for his authenticity and tenacity. The flyweight is now looking to secure a fight against Kai Kara-France next.