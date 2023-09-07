Why did Manel Kape throw a bottle into the crowd at UFC 293 press conference? All about his beef with Israel Adesanya's teammate Kai Kara-France

Things got heated at the UFC 293 press conference as UFC flyweight Manel Kape threw a water bottle at Kai Kara-France in the audience and then started arguing with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The rivalry between Kape and Kara-France stems from the fact that the two flyweights were booked to compete on the UFC 293 card, which is set to take place on September 10 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

But last month, 'Don't Blink' took to social media to announce his withdrawal from the fight as he suffered a concussion during training:

"So unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from my next fight in Sydney, Australia, UFC 293. I suffered a concussion over the weekend in training. I’ve been speaking to my coaches, my team, and my family, and they all think it’s the right decision to put my health first... I'm gutted that I won’t be a part of this card."

Manel Kape was then matched up against Felipe dos Santos for the UFC 293 card.

At the UFC 293 press conference, Kara-France was in the audience when 'Starboy' started hurling insults at him, criticizing him for pulling out of their scheduled bout:

"There's a f*cking b*tch in front of me and you are f*cking guilty because Sunday this is going to be a murder because of you, you f*cking p*ssy. F*cking p*ssy. You pulled out because you were dizzy, you had three weeks to fight. Look at you."

Manel Kape then got up from his chair and threw a water bottle at 'Don't Blink', who flipped the bird in response to 'Starboy's actions. This caused Kara-France's teammate Israel Adesanya to intervene, leading to an argument between 'The Last Stylebender' and Kape.

You can watch a clip of the incident below:

What did Israel Adesanya say to Manel Kape at the UFC 293 press conference?

UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya is known for his loyalty and support towards his teammates and it was on display once again at the UFC 293 press conference.

Seeing that Manel Kape had thrown a water bottle at his friend and teammate Kai Kara-France, Adesanya decided to step in. 'The Last Stylebender' asked the flyweight contender to 'sit down' and be respectful:

"Sit down, sit down. Have some f*cking respect. Shut the f*ck up, b*tch. You little cr*cker a*s. Look at this little midget trying to f*ck with me! I will f*cking bury you!"

Tai Tuivasa and Sean Strickland also chimed in, trying to calm the situation at the press conference.

Check out the full UFC 293 press conference below: