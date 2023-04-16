Max Holloway bounced back from his defining loss against Alexander Volkanovski with an impressive win against Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen.

Holloway proved that he was still a worthy contender in the featherweight division and a threat to Volkanovski's championship with a unanimous decision victory over the fourth-ranked featherweight contender.

For his next fight, 'Blessed' does not want to look too far down the rankings and welcomed the idea of fighting No.6-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung.

In the post-fight press conference, Max Holloway mentioned that 'The Korean Zombie' was the only top fighter from his championship reign that he has not yet faced.

He mentioned the rumored Australia card as an option:

“Brother, brother. Korean Zombie, that’s the only guy from the- that is the only guy in my time with the older guys that didn’t get to fight. I would love that fight. There is a fight in my agent’s fricking country, Australia. Australia’s supposed to be happening sometime, we don’t know when. If Korean Zombie wants to get it, he can get it. He can get it.”

Holloway then went on to praise 'The Korean Zombie's' longevity.

“I would love to fight. That’s one of the guys I’ve been growing up and watching. I’m kinda tripping on how the hell we didn’t fight yet. How did we not fight? If that’s one of the guys, then that’s one of the guys. I would love to fight and share the octagon with him. He’s one of the OGs that I didn’t get to fight yet. That was like, we came up in the same era and we didn’t fight each other, so if that’s it, that’s it.”

Check out Max Holloway's comments on Twitter below:

Max Holloway maintains that featherweight title is his primary goal

With three straight defeats against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, it will take a lot more for Max Holloway to warrant going up against the Australian again.

He was asked if he would foray into the lightweight division to freshen things up considering he has fought and won against most of the division, including the top four contenders and interim champion Yair Rodriguez.

Holloway did not dismiss the idea but maintained that the featherweight belt remained his priority.

“We see what happens. Never say never. We can talk to the UFC and see if they’re allowed to do that, they don’t like people splitting their time too much. But the beautiful thing is when you get a belt, you can do whatever you want so that’s the main goal right now.”

Check out Max Holloway's full press conference below:

