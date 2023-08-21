Who is Max Holloway's first wife? - All you need to know about partner before Alessa Quizon

Max Holloway and Alessa Quizon are one of the most recognizable couples in MMA. After dating for two years, the duo finally tied the knot in 2022. However, did you know that Max 'Blessed' Holloway was married once before?

The featherweight was once married to his former long-time girlfriend, Kaimana Pa'aluhi.

Pa'aluhi is a 28-year-old American model from Waianae, Hawaii. According to a report by THE SPORTS LITE, she always dreamed of being a model and got into the industry when she signed with Hawai'i Modeling Agency when she was just 16.

Apart from modeling, Kaimana Pa'aluhi has also appeared in several films. Per a report by besttoppers.com, Holloway and Pa'aluhi tied the knot in 2012. However, after two years of marriage, the duo separated in 2014 and finally got divorced in 2017.

Holloway and his ex-wife share a son named Rush; the former couple is believed to have a cordial co-parenting setup.

Max Holloway is currently the No. 1 ranked contender in the UFC's featherweight division. Furthermore, he holds the No. 12 spot on the promotion's pound-for-pound ladder.

'Blessed' sports a stellar professional record of 24-7 and holds wins against the cream of the crop, including former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega, promotional legend Jose Aldo, former lightweight champions Anthony Pettis, Frankie Edgar, and Charles Oliveira.

Max Holloway hopes to channel his inner Israel Adesanya in a fourth match against Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway is one of the most accomplished fighters in the UFC. For all his laurels, there is one challenge 'Blessed' has failed to conquer yet, the reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

'The Great' has got the better of Holloway in all of their past three fights. However, it seems Holloway hasn't yet given up on regaining his title.

During the media day for UFC on ESPN 44, the former featherweight kingpin referred to Israel Adesanya's incredible patience and resilience en route to finally winning over arch-rival Alex Pereira in their fourth meeting as "inspiring."

"People keep giving me a hard time [asking] are we going to do a fourth [fight with Alexander Volkanovksi]?... I mean, watching Izzy [Israel Adesanya] last week was pretty inspiring, you know. This is MMA... at the end of the day, anything can happen."

Catch Max Holloway's comments below (0:45):