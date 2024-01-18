Who is Michael Wojo? Man takes out billboards across cities asking Dana White for a job in the UFC

Michael Wojo has left no stone unturned to get UFC Boss Dana White’s attention. While we have all heard stories of candidates going the extra mile to be noticed by a potential employer with creative ideas, this man has taken the game to a whole new level.

According to MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Wojo is a Canadian national who lives in Toronto, Ontario. He is 28 years old and aspires to work for the UFC someday. Wojo first got public attention when he put up a billboard outside the UFC head office in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 28-year-old highlighted his skills in a video game-style description, urging Dana White to give him a chance to work for the MMA giant. It appears that Wojo is still new to social media, as his X account was created in December 2023.

However, getting Dana White’s attention for a potential job with the UFC seems to be the sole purpose of his social media presence at the moment. As per the time of writing, Wojo has only 68 followers on X. However, it appears that the MMA community’s interest in him is growing.

As of now, there are no reports of the UFC brass getting in touch with the Canadian.

Michael Wojo’s creative methods to show off his skills to the UFC and Dana White

Michael Wojo first put his billboards in Las Vegas, but he seems to be following the UFC’s pay-per-view schedule to intensify his job hunt.

The UFC is headed to his hometown of Toronto for UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis, the UFC'S first pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year. It will take place at the Scotiabank Arena and Wojo has already put up his billboards across the city.

In a recent video posted on his X account, Michael Wojo can be seen working on his laptop in the freezing-cold snow-clad surroundings and talking about his "key skills." He says:

“Dana, adaptability is one of my key skills. No matter what the conditions are, I am capable of getting the job done. No murky business over here!”

Watch the video below:

