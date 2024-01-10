Who is Michal Oleksiejczuk? Polish fighter set to take on Michel Pereira at UFC 299

Michal Oleksiejczuk is Michel Pereira's next fight, scheduled for UFC 299. The 185-pounder is a 28-year-old Polish native from Łęczna, Poland. While fans may not be overly familiar with Oleksiejczuk, he is a tenured UFC fighter who has been a part of the promotion since Dec. 30, 2017.

He is also a former light heavyweight but seems to have found his stride at middleweight. Prior to his promotional debut, Oleksiejczuk experienced tremendous success on the Polish regional scene on the TFL, EN, and FEN, which saw him capture and defend the TFL light heavyweight title.

Oleksiejczuk signed with the UFC with a 12-2 record, but his promotional debut went wrong. He took on Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 219 and won by unanimous decision. However, the win was overturned due to a positive test for clomiphene. Fortunately, the Polish 185-pounder bounced back with a two-fight win streak.

Years later, he has taken part in countless UFC fights. He heads into the Pereira fight, having TKO'd Chidi Njokuani at UFC Fight Night 225. Unfortunately, it was overshadowed by Max Holloway's legendary knockout over 'The Korean Zombie.'

At UFC 299, the Polish veteran will lock horns with Brazilian action fighter Pereira, who is on a lengthy win streak, having beaten his last six opponents, with his TKO win over Andre Petroski being his most recent. Both middleweights will have much to prove.

Their bout will determine either man's next step in the promotion, as they both seek a spot in the top 15, given that they're currently in unranked territory.

Michal Oleksiejczuk's last win streak

Ever since his UFC debut, Michal Oleksiejczuk has not managed to string together more than two consecutive wins. His most recent win streak consisted of a first-round TKO win over Sam Alvey, who was on a lengthy losing streak, and a first-round knockout over Cody Brundage.

Unfortunately, his purple patch of success came to a disheartening end after he suffered a second-round submission loss to Caio Borralho at UFC Vegas 72. However, he managed to bounce back with a TKO win over Chidi Njokuani, taking his overall record to 19-6.

Now, he is hoping to extend his win into another two-fight win streak over Michel Pereira at UFC 299.