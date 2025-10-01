  • home icon
  Who is Mike Perry's wife? All you need to know about Latory Gonzalez

Who is Mike Perry’s wife? All you need to know about Latory Gonzalez

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 01, 2025 12:28 GMT
Mike Perry returns this Saturday. [Image courtesy: Getty]
After an absence from combat sports for more than a year, Mike Perry is set to make his return against Jeremy Stephens in the main event of BKFC 82 on Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Following his departure from the UFC, Perry rose to prominence in BKFC by amassing a five-fight win streak, the most recent being an opening-round knockout victory over Thiago Alves at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 in April last year. A few months later, he faced Jake Paul in a boxing matchup and lost via sixth-round knockout.

Who is Mike Perry’s wife?

Following his separation from his longtime girlfriend Danielle Nickerson in 2020, ex-UFC star Mike Perry began dating Latory Gonzalez. The couple married in 2023 and welcomed their first child, Ocean Perry, in January 2021. She gave birth to their daughter, Audyssey, that same year.

Latory has over 30K followers on Instagram and her feed is full of heartwarming pictures of her family. Originally from Texas, she dabbled in boxing and wrestling during her school years. The 33-year-old is a Lubbock Christian University graduate.

Notably, Perry had only Latory in his corner when he took on Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4 in June 2020. She was again spotted in Perry's corner during his unanimous decision loss to Tim Means at UFC 255.

During an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast earlier this year, Perry talked about how MMA legend Jon Jones helped him meet his wife:

''Jon is a friend. I’d like to call him a friend...I met my wife because of Jon. I was hanging out with Jon out there in Albuquerque, and now that girl I met is my wife. It’s true...I walked into a posh nightclub in Albuquerque, New Mexico...I went out to go hang out with [Jones]...and it was just Jon and my wife, Latory, my now-wife. Jon saw me come in...and he grabbed our hands and put us together.''
