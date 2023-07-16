PHOTOS: Ex-UFC star Mike Perry gets married to Latory Gonzalez in a beautiful ceremony 

Mike Perry, one of the most entertaining fighters to have ever stepped foot inside the UFC octagon, married his girlfriend and the mother of his child Latory Gonzalez earlier this month.

The 31-year-old shared pictures of the beautiful ceremony on social media, promising his wife only happy times in the days to come:

"What a beautiful time, just the beginning! Sky is the limit ! I Love my wife @latoryperry, thankful for all of our friends and family that made it out to support us! God bless!"

'Plantinum's wife Gonzalez is well known to UFC fans, especially for cornering Perry during his fight against Mickey Gall.

Mike Perry has been known to blame his trainers for his losses and during his UFC on ESPN fight against Mickey Gall, the 31-year-old famously brushed his coaches aside and chose Gonzalez as the sole presence in his corner.

As per a report by republicworld.com, Latory Gonzalez is a trained martial artist and a wrestler. She has wrestled for various major organizations in the United States.

Perry left the UFC in 2021 with a promotional record of 7-8 and is now signed to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), where he is still undefeated.

Mike Perry hints he is more interested in money fights than BKFC gold

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry is on a stellar run at BKFC. 'Platinum' most recently made light work of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41.

However, it seems the 31-year-old is more interested in money fights than getting his hands on a BKFC championship title. During a recent interview with TMZSports, the American said:

"I'm the money fight, I'm the fight to make for whoever. Conor McGregor is definitely interesting, Tommy Fury is interesting, Logan Paul, you know, these are good popular fights possible."

He added:

"Do I want to fight the champion? I'm at 185 [pounds] now anyways. I don't know who the champion is at 185 lbs at Bare Knuckle, I've beat their 175 [lbs] champion twice in my life... It has to make sense for the company, it has to make sense for the money. We are talking money, big time, and I'm just here to live up to the expectations."

Catch Mike Perry's comments below: