Latory Gonzalez: 3 things to know about Mike Perry's partner

Controversial UFC welterweight Mike Perry recently became a father. His partner Latory Gonzalez gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, earlier this week. The baby gave the new parents a little scare by not breathing upon delivery but both the mother and the child are reported to be healthy now.

Thank you so much to all the ladies who helped at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami the boy gave us a scare when he came out and didn’t want to take his first breath but thank God for our son ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 6, 2021

The birth of Mike Perry’s child comes mere days after he posted a picture of himself in a pool of his blood. Apparently, Mike Perry had lashed out, kicking in a glass door and causing a deep cut which led to the bleeding. He later got medical attention for the same.

UFC's 'Platinum' Mike Perry Gets Foot Stitched Up After Concerning Bloody Incidenthttps://t.co/w2CgkAX8mu — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 4, 2021

Fight fans globally raised concern about Mike Perry's mental health after the incident.

Though controversial since the beginning, those close to Mike Perry have observed that he has been slowly maturing and trying to overcome his demons to get his personal life back on track.

Latory Gonzalez has been - self-admittedly - an overall soothing influence on the feisty welterweight and many are hoping that fatherhood further calms him down.

I want to heal, lift, grow and return with a vengeance. #Platinum #StrongerThanEver #GottaShowMyBoy — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 7, 2021

Gonzalez started dating Mike Perry in 2020 after the latter’s divorce from former wife Danielle Nickerson. Latory has since cornered Perry in his fights against Mickey Gall and Tim Means.

Here is a closer look at Latory Gonzalez, Mike Perry’s girlfriend, his corner person, and now the mother of his child.

Latory Gonzalez graduated from a Christian University before meeting Mike Perry

Gonzalez is a Texas girl, born and brought up in the city of Lubbock, Texas. After completing her high school education from a local school, she joined the Lubbock Christian University for her college.

While it is unclear what subjects she pursued, she was a devout student. She was also closely associated with Churches of Christ, the congregation responsible for running the university. Gonzalez graduated after four years with a bachelor's degree.

Similar to Mike Perry, Latory Gonzalez is a martial artist too

While the exact details are hazy, Latory Gonzalez is also a trained martial artist like her beau Mike Perry. She started training in boxing and wrestling at a young age. However, she would soon concentrate solely on wrestling and give up her boxing gloves.

She has competed in several wrestling organizations in the US and has a great track record in collegiate wrestling.

These credentials have enabled her to corner Mike Perry in his UFC fights.

Mike Perry credits Jon Jones for introducing him to Latory Gonzalez

Jon Jones

If Mike Perry is to be believed, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones played cupid for the couple.

Jon Jones knew Gonzalez from before and was in a bar when Mike Perry walked in. He introduced the two and sparks flew immediately. They apparently held hands and left the bar together.

The lovebirds have not looked back since. What started as a chance encounter in a bar has culminated with them starting a family.