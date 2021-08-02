Who is Mike Tyson's son Amir Tyson and what is his connection with Logan and Jake Paul?

Amir Tyson is Mike Tyson's second child from his second marriage, which was with Monica Turner, whom he met at a party thrown by Eddie Murphy in 1990 and got married to in 1997.

In a recent episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the legendary boxer revealed that his son Amir badly wants to face the likes of Logan and Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Who is Amir Tyson?

Amir Tyson [Image credit: @amir_j_tyson via Instagram]

Born on August 5, 1997, in Bethesda, Maryland, Amir Tyson is a 24-year-old entrepreneur. He chose not to follow in the footsteps of his father and attended the American University in Washington to major in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in History.

Soon after graduating, Amir Tyson joined ESPN as an intern in May 2007.

Amir Tyson is also the founder-owner of an apparel line called Debonair Attire that features casual clothing items of unisex style.

A certain percentage of profits from Debonair Attire goes towards medical research for Multiple Sclerosis. Amir started donating to the cause after his mother was diagnosed with the deadly disease a few years back.

Amir has a sibling named Ramsay Tyson [birth name Rayna Tyson] who is in the film and television industry.

Born on February 14, 1996, Ramsay studied Film and Television Production at the New York University and went on to work in productions like The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson and Joker. Ramsay identifies as transmasculine and nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

Amir Tyson wants to fight a YouTuber in a boxing match

Mike Tyson's son seems to want a slice of the buzz that celebrity boxing has been making of late.

The legendary boxer revealed on his podcast to co-host Henry Cejudo and the guest of the day, boxing champion David Benavidez, that Amir Tyson is keen to fight Logan or Jake Paul.

But 'Iron' Mike does not want him to and instead hopes Amir gets a 'real estate license' and settles for something stable.

"I have my kid, the oldest one, he’s 24. He wants to do this so bad. I said ‘Man, just chill the f**k out.’ He wants to fight Logan Paul and those guys. He wants to do that. I said, ‘Man, just got a job. Get a real estate license. Just chill out man. Why can’t you take advantage of your lightweight wealthiness? Just chill. You don’t want none of that heat. I’m telling you. This drives people to commit suicide, getting humiliated in front of millions of people. You gotta be able to take that pressure and heat.' Not many people can do it. It seems like a lot of people, but the people doing it is such a small percent. It’s probably one percent," Mike Tyson said.

Watch the full episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson below:

Mike Tyson said in the aftermath of his November 28 fight with Roy Jones Jr., which featured Jake Paul against Nate Robinson on the undercard, that his 9-year-old son Morocco was a fan of the younger Paul brother and wanted to fight him too, as per USA TODAY.

