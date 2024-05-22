Who is Mitch Raposo? All you need to know about CES and Cage Titans champion reportedly set to make his debut at UFC 302

Mitch Raposo is a professional mixed martial arts fighter from Fall River, Massachusetts. He is currently ranked first in the list of active New England Pro Flyweights and third among active US Northeast Pro Flyweights. His record is nine wins and one loss, with four wins coming via knockout, three via submission, and two via unanimous decision.

Raposo has previously participated in fights for organizations such as Cage Titans Fighting Championship, Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA, and Combat Zone. He is currently training under coach Brian Raposo at Regiment Training Center.

The 25-year-old American competed as a bantamweight for Alexander Volkanovski's team on season 29 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' in 2021 but was defeated by Liudvik Sholinian of Brian Ortega's team. Later that year, on Dana White's Contender Series, Raposo lost to Jake Hadley in the second round via submission.

Raposo is currently on a four-fight winning streak against opponents like Jay Viola, Flavio Carvalho, and Tyler Smythe. In his last MMA appearance at Cage Titans 63 this January, he knocked out Justin Valentin in round four to win the vacant flyweight title.

According to multiple sources, Raposo is set to make his octagon debut against Andre Lima in a flyweight bout at UFC 302. Raposo steps in for Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, who withdrew from the fight due to visa issues. The event is set to take place on June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

MMA journalist Nolan King was the first to break the news as he took to X and made the announcement.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Lima is coming off with one win in the promotion. His most recent fight was against Igor Severino at UFC Vegas 89 this March, where he won via disqualification after his opponent bit his arm.

When Mitch Raposo expressed his thoughts before 'TUF' Season 29

It looks like Mitch Raposo is ready to make his debut against Andre Lima at UFC 302 but his first appearance in the octagon came years ago.

Back in 2021, Raposo took part in season 29 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' as a bantamweight in Alexander Volkanovski's team. Unfortunately, that didn't go well for him as he lost to Liudvik Sholinian via unanimous decision.

Before the bout, Raposo spoke to the reporters about competing in the reality series. When asked how it feels to represent his hometown, he replied:

''It’s crazy. I’ve been training with Rob Font and Calvin Kattar since I was 18, seeing how they fight in the UFC and how they come in with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove. We’ve really leveled up with guys possibly fighting for the title like Rob and Calvin. I feel like I’m the next wave of MMA talent coming out of the New England Cartel.''[H/t: UFC]