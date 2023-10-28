Who is Moses Itauma? 18-year-old British sensation reveals Mike Tyson's words of wisdom after destroying opponent inside 1 round in Saudi Arabia

Moses Itauma extended his undefeated record by stopping Istvan Bernath within 1 minute and 53 seconds of round one on the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou undercard at Kingdom Arena on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old British heavyweight prospect displayed no inclination to prolong the match, launching an early offensive that resulted in Bernath being knocked down. The referee promptly intervened to prevent the Hungarian fighter from sustaining additional damage.

'Enriko Itauma' asserted his dominance early in the match by delivering a powerful jab, causing Istvan Bernath to hit the canvas only 1 minute and 20 seconds into their bout. Despite an awkward fall, the latter managed to rise from one knee by the time the referee, John Latham, reached an eight-count.

Itauma wasted no time, aggressively advancing towards his opponent as the 34-year-old Hungarian sought to clinch. Latham promptly intervened to separate them, and Itauma capitalized by executing a right uppercut alongside a right hook, leaving Bernath visibly shaken. Within moments, the referee stepped in again to prevent Bernath from absorbing unnecessary punishment.

With this win, Moses Itauma maintained his unblemished record at 6-0. He was coming off a recent first-round knockout victory against Amine Boucetta on the undercard of the Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 event last month.

Following his victory, Itauma exuded confidence in the post-fight interview and revealed the advice he received from heavyweight legend Mike Tyson before the match:

"A lot of people are calling me a prospect and shoot me to the stars and that’s where I belong. He [Mike Tyson] said, ’There are no bums in boxing and you can learn from every fight and every loss.’ But I’m not trying to lose."

