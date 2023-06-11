Who was the mystery woman cornering Amanda Nunes at UFC 289? Here's everything about Maggie Grindatti 

Amanda Nunes returned to the octagon in dominant fashion against Irene Aldana this past weekend at UFC 289. In the fight, she was cornered by two men and two women and that seems to have caught the attention of a lot of people.

While one of the two women was her wife, Nina Nunes, questions were raised about who was the second woman cornering Nunes. MMA reporter Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to ask about the same and a fan responded to him while revealing the woman's identity.

Tech-Priest Boomerstick @Stickyboombooms @arielhelwani That is Maggie Grindatti. Used to be engaged to Cyborg Abreu. She has a LOT of ground game knowledge. @arielhelwani That is Maggie Grindatti. Used to be engaged to Cyborg Abreu. She has a LOT of ground game knowledge.

As revealed by the Twitter user @Stickyboombooms, the second woman cornering Amanda Nunes was Maggie Grindatti. Grindatti is a 31-year-old American grappler and a BJJ black belt. She has numerous titles to her name with the most notable one being the 2022 European BJJ championship gold medal.

Cheverus Athletics @Cheverus_Stags Congratulations to Maggie Grindatti who finishes in 1st place at the European Jiu-Jitsu! Keep doing big things Maggie! Congratulations to Maggie Grindatti who finishes in 1st place at the European Jiu-Jitsu! Keep doing big things Maggie! 💜💛 https://t.co/2FjcgjlRrX

The addition of Grindatti seems to have paid off for Amanda Nunes who looked as dominating on the ground as she was on her feet against Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

Maggie Grindatti: Amanda Nunes claims Irene Aldana can beat Julianna Pena in a potential title matchup

Following yet another successful title defense, 'The Lioness' announced that she will be retiring from the sport of MMA. As Nunes brought her long-running dominance across two weight divisions to an end, the UFC will now crown a new women's bantamweight champion.

UFC @ufc 🦁



announces her retirement after defending her bantamweight title at The greatest of all time says goodbye @Amanda_Leoa announces her retirement after defending her bantamweight title at #UFC289 The greatest of all time says goodbye 🏆🦁🏆@Amanda_Leoa announces her retirement after defending her bantamweight title at #UFC289 https://t.co/3OXqGymhzM

While there are a number of names that could potentially fight for the vacant title, Julianna Pena seems to be the one who's going to be a part of the matchup for sure. However, she isn't ready to become a champion according to her two-time opponent, Amanda Nunes.

During the UFC 289 post-fight press conference, Nunes was asked if Julianna Pena can become the women's bantamweight champion. While giving a rather blunt response to the question, Nunes claimed that Irene Aldana could beat Pena in a potential title fight and said:

"No I don't think so. I don't think so, Aldana, I think Aldana can beat her. You know, I feel like she got lucky in that fight against me... I don't think she's gonna be a champion. She's not ready, she's not ready to be a champion."

Catch Nunes' comments below from 10:40 onwards:

Poll : 0 votes