Who is Norma Dumont's boyfriend, Marco Tulio? Record, background, and more on the UFC fighter as fans react to the couple's new vacation photos

Norma Dumont recently gained attention after a dominant unanimous decision victory over Irene Aldana at Noche UFC, propelling her to No. 4 in the UFC women's bantamweight rankings.

While Dumont shines in the octagon, her boyfriend, Marco Tulio, is also in the spotlight. Have a look at the Brazilian middleweight below:

Who is Norma Dumont's boyfriend, Marco Tulio? A look into the fighter's record and background

Marco Tulio, the boyfriend of UFC women’s featherweight contender Norma Dumont, has made waves in the middleweight division with an impressive winning streak. A product of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), Tulio recently secured his spot on the UFC roster with a dominant performance.

A member of the renowned Chute Boxe Diego Lima team, Tulio initially won Season 7 of DWCS over Yousri Belgaroui but did not receive a contract. However, he earned his place with a second-round stoppage victory over Matthieu Letho Duclos via strikes at 2:38 of the second round in August.

He made a stunning UFC debut at Vegas 101, where he faced Ihor Potieria. After an accidental low blow briefly paused the fight, Tulio capitalized on the restart, landing a powerful right hand that nearly ended the contest. Potieria attempted to recover, but Tulio’s relentless follow-up strikes forced the referee to step in, sealing a spectacular finish.

With this victory, The Brazilian extended his win streak to nine, solidifying his reputation as a rising star. His professional record stands at 13-1, with nine wins by knockout, one by submission, and seven finishes inside the first round.

Fans react to Norma Dumont and boyfriend Marco Tulio's new vacation photos

Norma Dumont and her boyfriend, Marco Tulio, have captured the attention of fans after sharing snapshots from their recent vacation. The couple, both enjoying career highs, posted intimate photos on social media, showcasing their affectionate relationship.

Dumont, in her heartfelt post, expressed gratitude for Tulio’s love and support:

"Thank you for taking care of me with so much affection and bringing me such beautiful and fun moments 🍀 Your company is an everyday gift. I love you! ♥️"

Check out Norma Dumont's post below:

Tulio reciprocated the sentiment in the comments, writing:

"My princess! Every moment by your side is special, I love you! ❤️"

The shared moments have sparked a flood of positive reactions from fans. One admirer wrote:

"Luckiest guy in the world 👏"

While another commented:

"The Most Beautiful Couple In UFC❤️❤️"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Norma Dumont and boyfriend Marco Tulio's new vacation snaps. [Screenshot courtesy: @norma_dumont_mma via Instagram]

