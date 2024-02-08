Who is Nyamjargal Tumendemberel? Asian fighter signs multi-fight deal with the UFC

The UFC flyweight division has added another exciting finisher, as Nyamjargal Tumendemberel has officially signed with the promotion.

Over the past few years, the 125-pound division in the UFC has become known for action-packed fights that end inside the distance. Flyweight contenders now have another problem to worry about, as ‘Art of Knockout’ hopes to become the first Mongolian champion in UFC history.

Tumendemberel made his professional MMA debut in Oct. 2020, securing a third-round submission. He followed up his impressive win with five more, including three sub-one-minute finishes (30 seconds, 21 seconds, and seven seconds).

Following a seven-second knockout win, Tumendemberel fought twice in 2023 as an alternate for Road to UFC. ‘Art of Knockout’ made the most of the opportunity by taking out Topnoi Kiwram by split decision and Peter Danesoe by first-round submission.

Tumendemberel might not have had a chance to compete in the Road to UFC finals, but his impressive performances were enough to earn a contract. Shu Hirata confirmed the news earlier today with the following message on X:

“Nyamjargal Tumendemberel who won two reserve fights at this year's Asia Road to UFC, just signed a multi-fight deal with UFC!”

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel reacts to signing with the UFC

There are fighters worldwide who have dedicated their lives to earning a UFC contract and never make it. The chances are even smaller for a fighter like Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, who was born and raised in Mongolia, with fewer MMA resources than in other countries.

Luckily, Tumendemberel’s dreams came true after officially joining the UFC flyweight division. ‘Art of Knockout’ reacted to the news by sharing this message on Instagram:

“The second Mongolian 🇲🇳 athlete who signed a contract with the world's largest association #UFC added a new story and a new page🥰. The destination is a long way to go, let the heavens know how to do it. 💪💪🇲🇳🇲🇳🇲🇳”

At 25 years old, Tumendemberel’s journey in the UFC has just begun. As the flyweight division continues to grow, it won’t be easier to secure a top-10 ranking. With that said, Tumendemberel has the potential to rise to the top and put Mongolia on the MMA map.