Who is Oron Kahlon? Israeli MMA fighter gets thrashed online for hateful comments on Gaza

Israeli MMA fighter Oron Kahlon has found himself in hot water after making inflammatory comments on social media regarding the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. The remarks, posted on Kahlon's Instagram story, have drawn significant attention for their disturbing content, expressing harsh sentiments towards Gaza residents and sparking a wave of condemnation.

Kahlon's controversial statement, wishing severe agony and death upon individuals in Gaza, has faced widespread criticism for its lack of empathy and insensitivity towards the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region. The offensive message reads as follows:

(Content Warning: The offensive message discussed below contains potentially triggering content)

"I wish death in severe agony for everyone living in Gaza, from the youngest baby to the old man, son of a b*tch! Revenge is on the way!!"

The offensive post quickly spread across various social media platforms, triggering a wave of backlash from users worldwide. Many have condemned Kahlon for contributing to the escalation of tensions and promoting hate during a critical time when efforts are underway to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In response to Kahlon's remarks, UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev took to his official X handle, expressing his willingness to face Kahlon in the octagon:

"UFC please give me this guy, this isn’t my division but I don’t care I’ll turn up and smash his face."

What is the fight record of Israeli MMA fighter Oron Kahlon?

In the wake of Israeli MMA fighter Oron Kahlon's controversial comments on social media, there's a growing interest in his professional fighting background. Kahlon, who competes in the featherweight division, faced a setback in his quest for a UFC contract after experiencing a submission loss to Javid Basharat at Dana White's Contender Series in 2021.

Check out the fight highlight below:

As of now, Oron Kahlon boasts a fight record of 14 wins and two losses in his MMA career. The featherweight fighter has been making strides in the sport, currently riding a two-fight winning streak. His most recent victory came against Aleksandr Lunga at MMA Open - Bring vs. Agamirov in December 2022, showcasing his resilience and skill in the ring.