Who is Paddy Pimblett's fiancee?

Paddy Pimblett has been in a relationship with his fiancee, Laura Gregory, for around 10 years.

Laura Gregory, Pimblett's fiance, seemingly has no experience in MMA despite 'The Baddy' being one of the fastest-rising UFC fighters in the organization.

Gregory also has a strong Instagram following, most likely due to Pimblett's reputation growing massively since joining the UFC. The 26-year-old was also born in Liverpool and it's currently unknown what profession Pimblett's fiance is currently involved in.

Paddy Pimblett proposed to Laura Gregory in 2020 while the couple were on holiday in Thailand. The Liverpudlian couple is currently not married but the ceremony will likely take place next year.

Pimblett currently doesn't have any children with Laura Gregory, but the couple do have a pet dog which often appears on their social media pages.

See Paddy Pimblett's dog below:

'The Baddy' has quickly become a household name in the MMA world. Pimblett had Laura Gregory by his side for many years, which has likely helped during the ups and downs of the MMA fighter's rise to the top.

When is Paddy Pimblett next fighting in the UFC?

Paddy Pimblett is rumored to be fighting on December 10 alongside fellow Englishman Darren Till. The event is set to take place in Las Vegas, with Till scheduled to face Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282.

An opponent is yet to be announced for Pimblett, but the date would make sense as it'll give 'The Baddy' enough time to get back into shape after once again putting on weight between fights.

Pimblett was speaking to Steve-O on his podcast Wild Ride, and stated that he has his eyes set on fighting alongside Till at UFC 282.

Watch the full podcast below:

'The Baddy' last beat Jordan Leavitt in the second round of his most recent bout at UFC London earlier this year, but hasn't fought since and has been putting on weight.

Pimblett only joined the UFC back in 2021 and has fought just three times in the organization. The Englishman managed to beat Luigi Vendramini in his debut and went on to beat Rodrigo Vargas and Leavitt in his latest UFC outings. However, 'The Baddy' is yet to fight a ranked opponent, so his fans would probably like to see Pimblett face a top fifteen opponent at UFC 282.

