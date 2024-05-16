Who was Paris Fury before she married? All about Tyson Fury's wife's life before wedding

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury are undoubtedly among the most popular couples in the sporting world. They have been married for over a decade and are proud parents of seven children.

The 34-year-old Yorkshire native has been a constant pillar of support for the reigning WBC heavyweight champion over the years and has been credited for helping him overcome troubles related to depression and bipolar disorder. She's notably present for most of Fury's fights and can be seen shouting her husband on from the ringside seats.

Who was Paris Fury before she married?

While Paris Fury is widely known for being Tyson Fury's wife and is quickly becoming a star in her own right following the success of her Netflix reality TV series, At Home With The Furys, she was working on her own career once upon a time.

Before meeting her future husband at a mutual friend's wedding in 2005, the then-15-year-old worked as a waitress at a local bar in Doncaster, Yorkshire. She was known as Paris Mullroy back then and was raised in an Irish Traveller family with strong Catholic roots.

Despite running into each other at a wedding, the couple went on a date a year later. They met again at Paris' 16th birthday party and soon made their relationship official. The Furys eventually tied the knot in 2008 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

During an interview with the Daily Mirror, she outlined some of the challenges she faced as the boxing star's wife and detailed the lowest point of their marriage. Recalling the 2015-2016 period, she said:

"The worst was in around 2015-16, every day he was talking about his misery and his problems. He was drinking heavily and he was taking drugs, which I didn’t know about at the time. And he was obese. It was a hard time to deal with him especially as I was expecting three times in a row... At one stage I wanted to leave. In the end, he sought help, he got diagnosed, and he has come out of it much better."

Intriguingly, the 34-year-old has also authored a book about her life with 'The Gypsy King' and the challenges of being married to a boxing megastar. The book is called Love and Fury: The Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson and was published in October 2021.

In May 2023, she announced the release of her second book, How Does She Do It?, which was slated to hit bookshelves later that year.