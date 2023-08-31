Who is Park Dae Sung? All about the MMA fighter who once ran away from a ring girl

Park Dae Sung, a.k.a 'Crazy Dog,' is one of South Korea's most well-known mixed martial artists. Unfortunately, the welterweight was embroiled in controversy back in 2016 after he defeated Kyung Pyo Kim at 'Road FC Young Guns 31.

After posing for mandatory media pictures in the cage, Park Dae Sung made the regrettable decision to wrap his arms around one of the ring girls, pulling her into a closer embrace for the photo-op.

During this instance, the ring girl appeared flustered and uncomfortable with the unwanted physical contact. This led to the South Korean MMA standout being accused of sexual harrassment in online spaces and across the media.

Expand Tweet

Following public backlash, Park Dae Sung refused to be present in the proximity of any ring girls, even fleeing from one after a split-decision win at Road FC 36.

His final bout under the Road FC banner came at Road FC 40 just a few months later and ended in a first-round submission loss. Afterward, the South Korean standout signed with ONE Championship and amassed a five-fight win streak in the Singaporean promotion.

'Crazy Dog' currently trains out of the MOB Training Center, but has found himself in a rough patch, unable to bring any victories to his team since 2020. He is currently on the wrong end of a two-fight losing streak, but at just 30 years old, and with an 11-4 (1) record, he has plenty of room for improvement.

Besides Park Dae Sung, what other notable South Korean mixed martial artists are there?

Alongside Park Dae Sung, South Korea has produced several notable mixed martial artists.

Chan Sung Jung, better known as 'The Korean Zombie' was among the greatest fighters the country had to offer, but he recently announced his retirement from MMA, after a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway.

Expand Tweet

Fellow countryman Dong Hyun Kim was once a top UFC welterweight, retiring with a record of 22 wins and just four losses, with those losses coming against former undisputed welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, former interim champions Colby Covington and Carlos Condit, and former two-time UFC title challenger Demian Maia.

There is also Doo Ho Choi, who was once an exciting prospect with monstrous knockout power. Unfortunately, he's found himself on a four-fight winless streak, consisting of three losses and a draw.