Who was Paul Felder's final UFC fight against?

UFC lightweight Paul Felder announced his retirement during the live broadcast of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt. Felder last graced the octagon in November 2020 in a war against former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Rafael dos Anjos was originally scheduled to face Islam Makhachev. However, Makhachev was forced to withdraw from the event.

Paul Felder had previously announced his retirement in February 2020 after a controversial split-decision loss to Dan Hooker. However, 'The Irish Dragon' accepted the fight against dos Anjos on a 5-day notice.

In an impressive showing, Paul Felder went toe-to-toe with former champion Rafael dos Anjos. The two went the distance in their bout, with Rafael dos Anjos winning the fight via split decision.

Official: Rafael dos Anjos def Paul Felder via SD (47-48, 50-45 X 2).



That judge who scored it 48-47 should not judge another UFC fight for a very long time. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 15, 2020

Both fighters were awarded the 'Fight of the Night' bonus for their brilliant war. 'The Irish Dragon' received appreciation from the world of combat sports for being a true fighter and providing a competitive battle on 5-days' notice.

Paul Felder announces retirement while working in the commentary team of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

Paul Felder was working with the commentary team at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt when he announced his retirement from professional MMA. Felder said:

"I don't have a burning desire to fight up for many more years and become a champion. I always said [that] if I don't see that title picture a year or so into my future, I would retire. And I would do it for my friends, family and myself. I'm 37-years-old and I feel very fresh. I love the UFC with all my heart for everything they've given me and the opportunity they've given me. I'm retiring officially from the sport of mixed martial arts."

