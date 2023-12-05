Who is Robelis Despaigne? UFC signs Olympic medalist in record time after stunning 4-second KO 

Robelis Despaigne, a 35-year-old Cuban heavyweight, has seamlessly transitioned from Olympic success to taking the MMA world by storm. He recently secured the coveted UFC contract with a breathtaking four-second knockout triumph against Miles Banks at Fury FC 84 in Houston.

In the recently concluded bout, Robelis Despaigne delivered a strong right hand that sent Banks crashing to the canvas.

Expand Tweet

Robelis Despaigne made his professional MMA debut on June 3, 2022, at Titan FC 77 against Katuma Mulumba. The Cuban showcased his explosive striking abilities, securing a first-round TKO stoppage, marking the beginning of an impressive MMA journey. Since then, Despaigne has maintained an undefeated record, winning all four fights by first-round knockout.

Before transitioning to MMA, Despaigne gained recognition as a formidable taekwondo practitioner. Despaigne represented Cuba at the 2012 Summer Olympics, where he clinched a bronze medal in the +80 kg event.

His journey included notable victories over competitors like Chika Yagazie Chukwumerije and Kaino Thomsen-Fuataga. He also won bronze twice in 2013 and 2015 at the World Taekwondo Championship.

Expand Tweet

MMA fans react to the UFC signing heavyweight sensation Robelis Despaigne

The UFC heavyweight division is one of the most talent-stacked divisions within the organization today. The division boasts a wide array of competitors ranging from emerging young talents to seasoned veterans.

The recent addition of Robelis Despaigne, a former Olympic bronze medalist, has further strengthened the already formidable heavyweight roster of the UFC. Despaigne's latest triumph at Fury FC 84 catapulted him into the spotlight, leaving MMA fans and spectators mesmerized by the Cuban's talent and crisp striking skills.

Several fans took to X to react to the latest UFC signing. One fan wrote:

"He could be a real problem, depending on his Cardio and TDD [takedown defense] of course"

Another fan wrote:

"Wow why did this guy wait until he was 33 almost 34 to start competing in MMA, this guy is a beast! Former Olympic Bronze Medalist in Judo. This is exactly what the UFC HW division needs! He has KO Power.. Wow.

Yet another wrote:

"Robelis Despaigne is a talented, gifted, fighter and an amazing prospect; but even though he's finished his last 3 fights in seconds, he's 4-0 and his opponents have a combined record of 1-4. We don't know how he'll stack up against UFC top-ranked fighters yet. #UFC"

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fan reactions via X