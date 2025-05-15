  • home icon
Who is Rodolfo Bellato's wife? A closer look into the UFC fighter's family life

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified May 15, 2025 02:54 GMT
UFC 312: Crute v Bellato - Source: Getty
Taking a look at Rodolfo Bellato's family life [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Rodolfo Bellato last entered the octagon in February when he fought Jimmy Crute to a majority draw at UFC 312. It marked the rising light heavyweight prospect's second bout in the promotion after defeating Ihor Potieria via second-round TKO at UFC on ESPN 52 in December 2023.

Bellato is set to return to competition this weekend as he faces Paul Craig in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 256. While he prepares to compete, here's a look at some details about his family life.

Who is Rodolfo Bellato's wife?

Rodolfo Bellato turned 29 years old just days before facing Jimmy Crute. The light heavyweight prospect is married to Patricia Stoupa, and the couple shares a son, Matteo, born last year.

Stoupa announced the pregnancy in a shared Instagram post with Bellato on July 4, 2024, captioning the post in Portuguese:

"After many years, we are here taking another step in our relationship.. The arrival of our son, Matteo There was a movie in my head of everything we've been through and now we're here fulfilling another dream together, I love you 💙"
Stoupa provided an update on July 28, which read:

"Just thinking that the time is coming.. counting down the days to meet you Matteo 💙 Thank you for being that father, friend, partner, bulletproof, and life partner! I love you so much @rodolfotrator_mma ❤️ I couldn't have such a light pregnancy without you by my side. 👦🏻👩🏼🐻 ❄️👶🏻"

Check out the Instagram posts from Patricia Stoupa and Rodolfo Bellato below:

It is unclear when the couple met, however, they have been together for several years, according to her caption. While they did not provide an update on Matteo's birth, a shared post from Oct. 12 - which is Children's Day in their native Brazil - showed their young son for the first time.

Bellato later showed off more footage of Matteo on Nov. 24, captioning the post, in Portuguese:

"Three months of Matteo, and it's already in the blood 🖤🤍 Vai Corinthians!!!!! #corinthians #vaicorinthians"
Check out footage of Rodolfo Bellato's son at three months old below:

It is unclear if Stoupa and Matteo will be on hand at the UFC Apex as Bellato looks to get back in the win column following his first career draw. The light heavyweight holds a 12-2-1 mixed martial arts record, which includes 11 finishes.

